HOMESTEAD CITY COUNCILMAN ELVIS MALDONADO LAUNCHES BID FOR MIAMI-DADE COUNTY COMMISSION, DISTRICT 9

City of Homestead Councilman, Elvis R. Maldonado formally announced today his candidacy for the Miami-Dade County Commission, District 9 seat being vacated by Commissioner Dennis Moss who is term-limited next year.

Councilman Maldonado has served the people of Homestead since 2009 and has subsequently been re-elected ever since. Mr. Maldonado strongly believes that his proven record of public service makes him uniquely qualified to serve as County Commissioner. Additionally, Councilman Maldonado feels that the County has failed the residents of southern Miami-Dade on a number of critical issues, including mass transit, increased affordable housing, as well as supporting and expanding small businesses to an area of the county whose population is constantly growing.

“The residents of south Miami-Dade have long been promised comprehensive traffic solutions in the form of rail to overcome the ever-increasing traffic congestion on our community’s roads and major thoroughfares. Despite our repeated appeals for traffic relief, we have only received unnecessary delays, endless traffic studies, and poor excuses, only to have more congestion. It is time we got serious about transportation in Miami-Dade, and as your next County Commissioner, this will be one of my highest priorities” – said Councilman Maldonado.

“As a lifelong small business owner, I know firsthand the needs and challenges that every small business owner faces to make their enterprises successful. I intend to work with my colleagues to make county government a partner and not an obstacle to small businesses so that they may expand and thrive.” – added Councilman Maldonado.

As a result of his excellence in public service, Councilman Maldonado was selected to serve as Chair of the 2019-2020 Florida League of Cities Legislative Policy Committee on Transportation & Intergovernmental Relations. This committee addresses municipal concerns relating to transportation and highway safety, as well as aviation, affordable housing, billboards, building codes, charter schools, rights-of-way, and veterans affairs. Furthermore, Mr. Maldonado sits on the Homestead City Charter Review Board, as well as the Elected Officials Pension Board and the Beacon Council.

Councilman Maldonado has resided in Homestead since age 5. Mr. Maldonado is a widower who raised his two young daughters to adulthood. He graduated from Florida Computer and Business College in 1998 and, in 2007, opened Laptop Zone, a full-service computer technology company, located in Homestead.