Kiddos Magazine Hosts Bunny’s Pet Expo & Summer Camp Fair at The Falls

WHAT: Bunny’s Pet Expo event returns for its third year at The Falls! The community is invited to PAWticipate in this family-friendly event for pet owners and animal lovers on Saturday, March 14 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.! Bunny’s Pet Expo is an ideal place to find pet accessories, clothes, toys & supplies, veterinarians, trainers, groomers, food, organic treats and supplements, adoptions and rescue shelters. The entertainment will include a pet costume contest, dog-training demonstrations, and activities focused on pets and their well-being.

The event also will feature a Summer Camp & Water Safety Fair, a day-long exhibition where families can meet face to face with camp counselors & directors, find information about outdoor summer camps to specialized day camps for ages 4 to 17, and Water and Pool Safety to make every kid a safe kid this summer and all year long!

Exhibitors represent a mix of day camps, sports, dance, drama, science, theater, performing arts, adventure camps, attractions, cultural activities and more. They will be providing free activities, games, crafts, and giveaways. The event will feature a Toddler Zone, music, raffles, live entertainment and fun activities for the entire family!

The event will benefit Miami Dade Animal Services, Adopt a Pet Program. Visitors can connect, adopt and fall in love with a pet from Miami-Dade Animal Services at Bunny’s Pet Expo. The goal is to find new and forever homes for shelter pets at the event. *Adoption fees for dogs over 4 months old are $65, for puppies 3 months and younger the adoption fee is $85. Adopter is responsible for *$30 license tag fee for dogs over 4 months old.

Pets are welcome!

Pets must be current on all age-appropriate shots, vaccinations, and records to attend. All dogs must be on a hand-held leash that does not exceed six feet in length.

Participants include: Miami-Dade Animal Services, PetPet, Unique Bowtique, Wellcare Health Plans, Ocaquatics Swim School, Children’s Resources School, Jackson Health Systems, MDPD, OneBlood, Camp J Miami, Child Safe Kit, Venetian Aquatic Club, Dance Box Miami, Todo Kids Party, Miggy’s Gift, FairyTale Favorites and many more!

For more information about sponsorships and exhibitor opportunities, please contact Veronica Lepere at 786.260.8492 or email vlepere@kiddosmagazine.com/.

WHEN: Saturday, March 14 from 11 AM – 5 PM

WHERE: The Falls – Center Court

8888 SW 136th St. Miami, FL 33176