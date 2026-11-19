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Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) leads Florida in Schools of Excellence, with 160 schools earning the designation for the 2025-26 school year. M-DCPS schools account for 21 percent of all Schools of Excellence statewide.

In addition, among Florida’s large urban school districts, M-DCPS has the highest percentage of Schools of Excellence and more than doubles the total of the next-highest district, reinforcing the district’s position as a statewide leader in student achievement, innovation and school choice. M-DCPS earned 160 Schools of Excellence designations, compared to 76 in Broward County Public Schools.

The distinction reflects M-DCPS’ longstanding commitment to excellence, safe learning environments and providing families with outstanding educational opportunities. Since the Schools of Excellence program was established, M-DCPS schools have earned the designation every year, demonstrating sustained success across neighborhood schools, nationally recognized magnet programs, career academies and specialized educational pathways.

As outlined in Section 1003.631(1)(a), Florida Statutes, a School of Excellence is a school whose percentage of possible points earned in its school grade calculation ranks in the 80th percentile or higher among schools with similar grade configurations, including elementary, middle, high and combination schools, for at least two of the past three school years.

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For more Miami community news, look no further than Miami Community Newspapers. This Miami online group of newspapers covers a variety of topics about the local community and beyond. Miami’s Community Newspapers offers daily news, online resources, podcasts and other multimedia content to keep readers informed. With topics ranging from local news to community events, Miami’s Community Newspapers is the ideal source for staying up to date with the latest news and happenings in the area.

This family-owned media company publishes more than a dozen neighborhood publications, magazines, special sections on their websites, newsletters, as well as distributing them in print throughout Miami Dade County from Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Brickell, Coconut Grove, Pinecrest, South Miami, Kendall, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay and Homestead. Each online publication and print editions provide comprehensive coverage of local news, events, business updates, lifestyle features, and local initiatives within its respective community.

Additionally, the newspaper has exclusive Miami community podcasts, providing listeners with an in-depth look into Miami’s culture. Whether you’re looking for local Miami news, or podcasts, Miami’s Community Newspapers has you covered. For more information, be sure to check out: https://communitynewspapers.com.

If you have any questions, feel free to email Michael@communitynewspapers.com or Grant@communitynewspapers.com.