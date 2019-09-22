SR 112/Airport Expressway

Note: The following closure is part of the I-395/SR 836/I-95 Design-Build Project. This schedule may change due to bad weather or other unforeseen conditions.

Ramp Closure

Monday, September 23, Tuesday, September 24 and Thursday, September 26 – The eastbound SR 112 exit ramp to southbound I-95 will be closed between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. to allow the project contractor to safely install overhead sign structure that span over the entire roadway. Drivers can:

Exit at NW 12 Avenue; then go south on NW 12 Avenue

Access the eastbound SR 836 ramp, then enter the southbound I-95 ramp

For additional information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Oscar Gonzalez at 786-280-0983. Additional project information can be found on the project website, www.I-395miami.com.

SR 836/Dolphin Expressway­­­

Note: SR 836 is being reconstructed to add a new lane in the most congested areas and to make room for future express bus service. Drivers should look for guidance and detour signage along their routes. To learn more about the modernization of SR 836 visit mdxway.com.

Complete Mainline Closure

There will be a complete closure of lanes and ramps on eastbound SR 836 from NW 97th Avenue to NW 87th Avenue for overhead sign installation on Sunday, September 22 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. The alternate date for this closure due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances is Monday. September 23. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

To continue on eastbound SR 836:

Take exit to NW 87 th Avenue on right

Avenue on right Continue across NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Stay left to continue on eastbound SR 836

Extended Ramp Closure

The westbound SR 836 exit ramp to southbound NW 87th Avenue is temporarily closed for reconstruction until further notice. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going westbound on SR 836 can:

Take exit to NW 84 th Avenue/NW 12 th Street on right and stay left

Avenue/NW 12 Street on right and stay left Turn left onto NW 12 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 87th Avenue to continue southbound

Drivers going northbound on SR 826/Palmetto Expressway can:

Take exit to westbound SR 836 on right

Continue on westbound SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 107 th Avenue on right

Avenue on right Turn left onto Fontainebleau Boulevard

Turn left onto Park Boulevard to access NW 87th Avenue

Extended Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from southbound NW 17th Avenue is temporarily closed for reconstruction until further notice. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Stay left on southbound NW 17 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left at the traffic signal just south of NW South River Drive to access westbound SR 836

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 87th Avenue will be intermittently closed for earthwork and paving on Sunday, September 22 through Thursday, September 26 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Continue on northbound NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Make a U-Turn

Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 and SR 826/Palmetto Expressway from southbound NW 87th Avenue will be closed for paving on Sunday, September 22 through Thursday, September 26 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going southbound on NW 87th Avenue wishing to access eastbound SR 836 can:

Continue on southbound NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto W Flagler Street

Take entrance to northbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway on left

Take entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 87th Avenue wishing to access northbound and southbound SR 826 can:

Continue on southbound NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto W Flagler Street

Take entrance to SR 826/Palmetto Expressway on left

Ramp Closure

The westbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 12th Street will be intermittently closed for bridge work on Sunday, September 22 through Friday, September 27 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Continue on westbound SR 836

Take exit to northbound NW 107 th Avenue on right

Avenue on right Turn right onto NW 107th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from southbound NW 87th Avenue will be intermittently closed for paving on Sunday, September 22 through Friday, September 27 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Continue on southbound NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto Park Boulevard

Turn right onto Fontainebleau Boulevard

Turn right onto NW 107 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

Ramp Closures

The eastbound SR 836 entrance and exit ramps at NW 57th Avenue will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration and paving on Sunday, September 22 through Thursday, September 26 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, September 27 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers wishing to access eastbound SR 836 from northbound NW 57th Avenue can:

Turn right onto Perimeter Road

Turn right onto NW 15 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 13 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Drivers wishing to access eastbound SR 836 from southbound NW 57th Avenue can:

Continue on southbound NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Drivers wishing to access NW 57th Avenue from eastbound SR 836 can:

Continue on eastbound SR 836

Take exit to NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 7th Street to access NW 57th Avenue

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from NW 45th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration and paving on Sunday, September 22 through Thursday, September 26 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, September 27 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 15 th Street

Street Turn left onto Perimeter Road

Turn left onto NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Continue southbound on NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from MIA/NW 12th Drive will be intermittently closed for paving and roadway restoration on Sunday, September 22 through Thursday, September 26 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, September 27 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers exiting MIA/Car Rental Center can:

Take exit to NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road on left

Avenue/LeJeune Road on left Turn right on NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left on NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right on NW 13 th Street

Street Turn left on NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road can:

Continue on southbound NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn right on 14 th Street

Street Turn left on 43 rd Place

Place Turn right on NW 13 th Street

Street Turn left on NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closures

The entrance ramps to eastbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration, concrete work, painting and paving on Sunday, September 22 through Thursday, September 26 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, September 27 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road can:

Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

OR

Continue on northbound NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left

OR

Continue on northbound NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to MIA on right

Stay on right to access NW 25 th Street and turn right

Street and turn right Turn right onto NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left

Drivers going southbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road can:

Continue on southbound NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closures

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramps to MIA/northbound and southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration and paving on Sunday, September 22 through Thursday, September 26 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, September 27 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers wishing to access MIA/northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from eastbound SR 836 can:

Take exit to NW 45 th Avenue and turn right

Avenue and turn right Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue northbound or access MIA

OR

Continue eastbound on SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue northbound or access MIA

Drivers wishing to access southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from eastbound SR 836 can:

Take exit to NW 45 th Avenue and turn right

Avenue and turn right Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue southbound

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration and paving on Sunday, September 22 through Thursday, September 26 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, September 27 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

OR

Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 13 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The westbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 37th Avenue will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration and paving on Sunday, September 22 through Thursday, September 26 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, September 27 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Continue on westbound SR 836

Take exit to NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road on right

Avenue/LeJeune Road on right Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to MIA on right

Stay on right to access NW 25 th Street and turn right

Street and turn right Continue on NW 25th Street to access NW 37th Avenue

Ramp Closures

The entrance ramps to westbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 27th Avenue will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration and paving on Sunday, September 22 through Thursday, September 26 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, September 27 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Drivers going northbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closures

The entrance ramps to eastbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 27th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration and paving on Sunday, September 22 throughThursday, September 26 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, September 27 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

Continue on northbound NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 20 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 12 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

Continue on southbound NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 12 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 27th Avenue will be closed intermittently for roadway restoration and paving on Sunday, September 22 through Thursday, September 26 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, September 27 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Continue on eastbound SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 17 th Avenue and turn right

Avenue and turn right Turn right onto NW 7th Street to access NW 27th Avenue

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 17th Avenue will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration and paving on Sunday, September 22 through Thursday, September 26 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, September 27 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 17th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

Drivers going southbound on NW 17th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW South River Drive

Turn left onto NW 19 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 11 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

Ramp Closure

The westbound SR 836 collector and distributor road from northbound and southbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway will be intermittently closed for earthwork on Monday, September 23 through Friday, September 27 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers wishing to access NW 87th Avenue from northbound SR 826 can:

Take exit to NW 72 nd Avenue/Milam Dairy Road and turn left

Avenue/Milam Dairy Road and turn left Turn left onto NW 12 th Street

Street Continue on NW 12th Street to access NW 87th Avenue

Drivers wishing to access NW 87th Avenue from westbound SR 836 OR southbound SR 826 can:

Continue on westbound SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 107 th Avenue on right

Avenue on right Turn left onto Fontainebleau Boulevard

Turn left onto Park Boulevard

Turn right onto NW 87th Avenue to continue southbound

Ramp Closure

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to northbound and southbound NW 87th Avenue will be closed intermittently for paving work on Monday, September 23 through Thursday, September 26 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, September 27 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers wishing to access northbound NW 87th Avenue can:

Take exit to NW 107 th Avenue and turn left

Avenue and turn left Turn right onto NW 12 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 87th Avenue to continue northbound

Drivers wishing to access southbound NW 87th Avenue can:

Take exit to NW 107 th Avenue and turn right

Avenue and turn right Turn left onto Fontainebleau Boulevard

Continue on Fontainebleau Boulevard

Turn left onto Park Boulevard

Turn right onto NW 87th Avenue to continue southbound

Ramp Closure

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to SR 826/Palmetto Expressway and NW 72nd Avenue/Milam Dairy Road will be closed for paving work on Monday, September 23 through Thursday, September 26 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, September 27 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Take exit to southbound NW 87 th Avenue on right

Avenue on right Turn left onto W Flagler Street

Continue on W Flagler Street

Take entrance to SR 826/Palmetto Expressway on left

OR

Continue on W Flagler Street to access NW 72nd Avenue/Milam Dairy Road

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on eastbound or westbound NW 12th Street between NW 87th Avenue and NW 84th Avenue, alternatively between NW 84thAvenue and NW 82nd Avenue and alternatively NW 82nd Avenue and NW 78th Avenue for sodding, curve work, drainage and lighting installation on Sunday, September 22 through Friday, September 27 from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going eastbound on NW 12th Street can:

Turn left onto NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 17 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

OR

Turn left onto NW 84 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 25 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 82nd Avenue to access NW 12th Street

OR

Turn left onto NW 82 nd Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 79 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 15 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 78th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Drivers going westbound on NW 12th Street can:

Turn right onto NW 84 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 17 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 87th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

OR

Turn right onto NW 82 nd Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 25 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

OR

Turn right onto NW 78 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 15 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 79 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 82nd Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Drivers going northbound on NW 87th Avenue can:

Continue on NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 17 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Drivers going southbound on NW 87th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 17 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on NW 45th Avenue between NW 12th Drive and NW 9th Street for roadway restoration on Sunday, September 22 through Friday, September 27 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going southbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 13 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn right onto NW 7th Street

Drivers going northbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 9 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 44 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 11 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43rd Place

To access MIA employee parking lot from eastbound SR 836:

Take exit to southbound NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 13th Street

To access MIA employee parking lot from northbound NW 45th Avenue:

Turn right onto NW 9 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 44 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 11 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 13th Street

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on NW 29th Avenue between NW 14th Street and NW 13th Street for painting and roadway restoration on Sunday, September 22 through Friday, September 27 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Monday, September 23 through Friday, September 27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 29th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 11 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 14th Street to access NW 29th Avenue

Drivers going southbound on NW 29th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 13 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 31 st Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 11th Street to access NW 29th Avenue

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on eastbound and/or westbound NW 11th Street between NW 22nd Avenue and NW 23rd Avenue for bridge work and roadway restoration on Sunday, September 22 through Friday, September 27 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Monday, September 23 through Friday, September 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going eastbound on NW 11th Street can:

Turn right onto NW 23 rd Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 9 th Street or NW 7 th Street

Street or NW 7 Street Turn left onto NW 22nd Avenue to access NW 11th Street

Drivers going westbound on NW 11th Street can:

Turn left onto NW 22 nd Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 9 th Street or NW 7 th Street

Street or NW 7 Street Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue to access NW 11th Street

Drivers going northbound on NW 22nd Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 9 th Street or NW 7 th Street

Street or NW 7 Street Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue to access NW 11th Street

Drivers going southbound on NW 22nd Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 9 th Street or NW 7 th Street

Street or NW 7 Street Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue to access NW 11th Street

Complete Street Closure

There will be a complete closure of all lanes on northbound and southbound NW 57th Avenue between Perimeter Road and Blue Lagoon Drive for drainage work and placement of asphalt friction course on Monday, September 23 from 11 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. and again on Friday, September 27 at 11 p.m. The lanes will reopen on Monday, September 30 at 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going eastbound on SR 836 can:

Continue on eastbound SR 836

Take exit to NW 45 th Avenue and turn left

Avenue and turn left Turn left onto NW 15th Street to access Perimeter Road

OR

Take exit to NW 45 th Avenue and turn right

Avenue and turn right Turn right onto NW 7th Street to access NW 57th Avenue

Drivers going westbound on SR 836 can:

Continue on westbound SR 836

Take exit to NW 72nd Avenue and turn right to access Perimeter Road

OR

Take exit to NW 72 nd Avenue and turn left

Avenue and turn left Turn left onto NW 7th Street to access NW 57th Avenue

Drivers going westbound on Perimeter Road can:

Continue westbound on Perimeter Road

Turn left onto NW 72 nd Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

OR

Turn left onto NW 7th Street to access NW 57th Avenue

Drivers going northbound on NW 57th Avenue can:

Turn left onto Blue Lagoon Drive

Turn left onto NW 62 nd Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 72 nd Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

OR

Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

OR

Continue on northbound NW 72nd Avenue to access Perimeter Road

Ramp Closure

Wednesday, September 25 – The eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to northbound I-95 will be closed between the hours of 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. to allow the project contractor to safely install overhead sign structures that span over the entire roadway. Drivers can:

Exit at NW 27 Avenue, then go north on NW 27 Avenue

Enter the eastbound SR 112 ramp to access the northbound I-95 entrance ramp

SR 874/Don Shula Expressway

Note: As part of the Turnpike’s on-going widening project the following closures may impact SR 874/Don Shula users traveling to connect to and from the Homestead Extension of the Florida’s Turnpike.

Complete Mainline Closure

There will be a complete closure of all lanes on northbound Florida’s Turnpike at SW 152nd Street for overhead sign structure installation on Monday, September 23 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.The alternate date for this closure due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances is Monday, September 30. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Drivers wishing to access northbound SR 874 can:

Take exit to SW 152 nd Street and turn left

Street and turn left Turn right onto SW 117 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto SW 104 th Street

Street Take entrance to northbound SR 874 on right