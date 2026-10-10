Miami’s Moss Center Sets the Stage for a Sensational 2026–2027 Season

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Moss Cultural Arts Center’s upcoming season features an eclectic array of dance, music, and theater

The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center’s 2026–2027 performance season delivers a dynamic lineup of music, movement, and theatrical storytelling to delight all ages. The season includes an eclectic mix of Latin music, rock performances, dance, family entertainment, and theater, offering something for every type of arts lover. With so much to experience, audiences are encouraged to start planning now and secure seats for can’t-miss performances. For ticketing information or to purchase tickets, visit MossCenter.org.

A familiar staple of fall at the Moss Center, the Backyard Bash Season Kickoff Concert returns on Saturday, October 17, 2026, at 7 p.m., with The Legendary Wailers Featuring Julian Junior Marvin. A celebrated musician who joined Bob Marley & The Wailers while the band was creating the award-winning Exodus LP, Marvin will perform alongside The Legendary Wailers as they bring iconic songs such as “Stir It Up,” “I Shot the Sheriff,” “Could You Be Loved,” and “Three Little Birds” to the stage. Special guest Third World will join the show. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy music under the stars with Black Creek as a scenic backdrop.

Latin Music

On Saturday, January 9, 2027, at 8 p.m., multi-GRAMMY®-winning pianist, composer, and Cuban virtuoso Gonzalo Rubalcaba brings his blend of Afro-Cuban rhythms and jazz to the Moss Center stage with his collective, the Gonzalo Rubalcaba Trio. An internationally acclaimed artist, he has recorded albums around the world and earned multiple American and Latin GRAMMY® Awards. Also an educator and entrepreneur, he has taught at the University of Miami’s Frost School of Music, founded independent record label 5Passion Records, and established his own musical academy, Rubalcademy. His Moss Center performance offers a rare opportunity to witness the brilliance of a true piano legend.

On Saturday, April 10, 2027, at 8 p.m., celebrated jazz trumpeter, pianist, and composer Arturo Sandoval lights up the stage with his signature blend of jazz and Afro-Cuban sound. A protégé of Dizzy Gillespie and a visionary in his own right, the 10-time GRAMMY® Award winner and Kennedy Center Honoree will present music from his powerhouse SANGÚ album at the Moss Center. Created in collaboration with his son, Arturo “Tury” Sandoval III, and his daughter-in-law and manager, Melody Lisman, SANGÚ draws on bebop, funk, folklore, Afro-Cuban rhythms, and spiritual influences, showcasing the dynamic musicianship that has made Sandoval an international jazz icon.

Rock & Country

Country music takes center stage on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at 8 p.m., with Britnee Kellogg. A rising force in country music, Kellogg is known for heartfelt storytelling, quick-witted humor, and songs rooted in real life. She has shared the stage with top artists including Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Kane Brown, and Jon Pardi, and appeared on the CBS reality series The Road, produced by Taylor Sheridan and Blake Shelton. Joining Kellogg is Jay Valor, a country singer with a rock edge.

Southern rock runs deep for Duane Betts, who brings his own fiery evolution of the genre to the Moss Center on Friday, January 15, 2027, at 8 p.m., with Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel. The son of legendary Allman Brothers guitarist Dickey Betts, Duane blends blues, roots rock, and improvisational jamming with searing guitar work and evocative storytelling, carrying forward his family’s rock ‘n’ roll legacy while forging a sound all his own. Backed by Johnny Stachela, Pedro Arevalo, Vincent Fossett Jr., and Max Butler, Betts delivers a dynamic live show fueled by musical spontaneity and the spirit of the South.

Enthusiasts of the 1980s will see their dreams come true on Sunday, January 31, 2027, at 7 p.m., as ASIA Featuring John Payne brings some of the era’s most celebrated rock classics to the Moss Center. Fronted by masterful vocalist and bassist John Payne, who joined ASIA in 1992 and went on to record eight studio albums and lead numerous world tours with the band, the group keeps the progressive rock legacy alive with anthems like “Heat of the Moment,” “Only Time Will Tell,” and “Sole Survivor.”

Fans of The Beatles can come together to celebrate their favorite songs by the Fab Four on Saturday, February 6, 2027, at 8 p.m., when Yesterday & Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience takes the Moss Center stage. Created by brothers Billy, Matthew, and Ryan McGuigan, the unique show puts the audience in control, with guests choosing the setlist and sharing the reasons their favorite songs speak to them. The McGuigan brothers and their band bring those selections to life while sharing their own stories of growing up with The Beatles, creating a one-of-a-kind performance that changes with every show.

A tidal wave of rock, pop, and orchestral brilliance will take over the Moss Center stage on Friday, February 12, 2027, at 8 p.m., as The Electric Light Orchestra Experience Featuring Evil Woman brings the iconic sound of ELO to Miami. Featuring a live string section alongside electric guitars, the production recreates the distinctive rock-meets-classical sound of Jeff Lynne’s ELO, complete with multimedia visuals and hits like “Mr. Blue Sky,” “Telephone Line,” “Don’t Bring Me Down,” “Livin’ Thing,” “Evil Woman,” and “Roll Over Beethoven.”

Johnny Cash’s famed 1968 performance at California’s Folsom State Prison comes roaring back to life on Saturday, March 6, 2027, at 8 p.m., when Folsom Prison Live! The Johnny Cash Experience comes to the Moss Center. Fans will revel in the Man in Black’s tobacco-tinged catalog of classics, including a recreation of the At Folsom Prison album during Act One and fan favorites like “Ring of Fire,” “Jackson,” and “I Walk the Line” during Act Two. Capturing the grit, soul, and rebellious spirit of Cash’s music, the immersive experience transports audiences back to the world of the American musical legend.

Hits will be with you everywhere on Saturday, March 20, 2027, at 8 p.m., when TUSK: The Classic Fleetwood Mac Tribute takes the Moss Center stage. Since 2008, the group’s five founding members have paid harmonious homage to the music of Fleetwood Mac and its legendary lineup of Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, and John and Christine McVie. Their lifelong friendship and more than four decades of musical connection live on in Tusk’s masterful recreations of tracks like “Dreams,” “Landslide,” “Rhiannon,” and “Go Your Own Way.”

Soaked in soul and gone far before her time, Amy Winehouse captured the deep affections of fans with a passionate immediacy that skyrocketed her songs to the top of the charts. On Friday, April 2, 2027, at 8 p.m., the six-time GRAMMY® winner’s legacy will be honored on the Moss Center stage with The Amy Winehouse Band. Led by Winehouse’s longtime musical director and bassist Dale Davis, the collective features the musicians who knew her best and helped hone her moody, magical sound. Fronted by a powerhouse vocalist handpicked by Davis, the show celebrates Winehouse’s greatest hits, including “Back to Black,” “Rehab,” and “Valerie.”

Dance

On Saturday, November 14, 2026, at 8 p.m., Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami presents its 10th Anniversary Celebration, honoring a decade of artistry, growth, and unforgettable performances. The special program will combine audience favorites with striking company premieres, showcasing the breadth and artistry of the company’s repertoire.

On Saturday, November 21, 2026, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, November 22, 2026, at 3 p.m., MOMIX Botanica brings the beauty of nature to life through a surreal and visually stunning theatrical experience. The production combines eye-catching athleticism, gravity-defying props, cinematic projections, whimsical puppetry, and an eclectic musical score to create an immersive journey through the changing seasons and passing of a day.

On Saturday, January 30, 2027, at 8 p.m., EVIDENCE, A Dance Company presents three works by Founder and Artistic Director Ronald K. Brown at the Moss Center – One Shot: Rhapsody in Black and White, Grace, and Open Door. Inspired by photographer Charles “Teenie” Harris’ documentation of Black life in Pittsburgh, One Shot explores community and its connections; Grace follows a goddess’ journey to earth; and Open Door celebrates the culture and joy of Afro-Cuban social and traditional dance, set to music by Arturo O’Farrill’s Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble. The program pairs Brown’s choreography with music by artists including Duke Ellington, Fela Kuti, George Gershwin, and Cole Porter.

On Saturday, February 6, 2027, at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, February 7, 2027, at 3 p.m., the multicultural, all-female trio Soles of Duende brings its signature blend of tap, flamenco, and Kathak – a classical Indian dance form – to the Moss Center. In their Can We Dance Here? production, acclaimed percussive dance artists Amanda Castro, Arielle Rosales, and Brinda Guha join a trio of live musicians, all on stage, to create a moving concert experience that celebrates connection through movement, rhythm, and music.

On Friday, April 16, 2027, at 7 p.m., ballroom stars Maksim “Maks” Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd bring their signature grace and intricate footwork to the Moss Center with Burn the Floor – Maks & Peta LIVE. Two of the most celebrated ballroom and Latin dancers in contemporary entertainment, the pair has spent more than two decades building on the legacy of the acclaimed Burn the Floor production. Backed by a cast of multi-disciplined dancers and a live band, they will showcase the dazzling choreography and talent that have made them stars of the ballroom world.

On Saturday, April 24, 2027, at 8 p.m., the celebrated Trisha Brown Dance Company will glide onto the Moss Center stage for an evening of groundbreaking postmodern dance. Known for boundary-pushing collaborations with artists including Robert Rauschenberg, Donald Judd, and Robert Ashley, the performance features three works choreographed by Brown – Son of Gone Fishin’ (1981), Working Title (1985), and Solo Olos (1976). Miami’s own Syncopate Collective will join as a special guest, honoring Brown’s artistic legacy with one of her classic works.

Family Entertainment

On Sunday, January 10, 2027, at 2 p.m., Puppy Pals Live brings canine comedy, clever tricks, and jaw-dropping stunts to the Moss Center in a family-friendly performance starring talented dogs – many of them rescues. Led by Wesley Williams, the four-legged performers will showcase an impressive array of skills in this playful performance while inviting audience members to join the fun – and maybe even take the stage themselves!

On Saturday, February 27, 2027, at 7 p.m., internationally acclaimed YAMATO: The Drummers of Japan brings its new world tour, Tamayura: Echoes of the Soul, to the Moss Center. With more than 5,000 performances in 55 countries since its founding more than 30 years ago, the ensemble transforms traditional Japanese taiko drumming into a theatrical experience of sound and movement. Incorporating the rhythms of more than 40 drums, including the enormous Odaiko, YAMATO’s performers push the physical limits of taiko while honoring its power, spirit, and tradition.

On Sunday, March 21, 2027, at 2 p.m., Mo Willems’ beloved book Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical! comes to the Moss Center as a lively musical adaptation. Featuring lyrics by Willems and music by Deborah Wicks La Puma, the production follows the Pigeon as he seizes an opportunity to take the wheel when a crisis threatens to leave the Bus Driver’s passengers late. Filled with songs and humor, the 60-minute production brings Willems’ popular story to the stage in an engaging musical for all ages.

Theater

From Thursday, February 25, 2027, through Sunday, March 7, 2027, Tony N’ Tina’s Wedding turns the Moss Center into the setting for 11 performances of an interactive Italian-American wedding celebration. Part comedy, part theater, the production invites audiences to join the bride and groom’s colorful families and become part of the festivities, from the ceremony through the reception. Guests can eat, drink, dance, and mingle with the cast as the evening unfolds, with an Italian dinner and champagne toast included with each ticket.

On Friday, April 9, 2027, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, April 10, 2027, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 11, 2027, at 3:30 p.m., Bill’s 44th (A Comic Puppet Play for Grown-ups) brings an offbeat birthday celebration to the Moss Center. Created and performed by puppeteers Dorothy James and Andy Manjuck, the show follows Bill as he waits for his party guests to arrive, turning an ordinary birthday into a surreal exploration of loneliness, impatience, and the passage of time. A mix of inventive puppetry, physical comedy, and absurd surprises makes Bill’s wait anything but ordinary in this 18-and-over production.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Moss Center’s website, stopping by the Box Office in person, or calling (786) 573-5300. For a complete schedule of performances, please visit www.mosscenter.org.

Moss Center Schedule of Events (2026–2027):

Saturday, October 17, 2026, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Backyard Concert Lawn | Free Admission

The 2026-2027 season kicks off with a free outdoor concert headlined by The Wailers Featuring Julian Junior Marvin and special guest Third World: A Tribute to Cat Coore. Guests can enjoy reggae favorites like “Stir It Up,” “Three Little Birds,” and “Could You Be Loved” under the stars, with Black Creek as a scenic backdrop.

Friday, October 23, 2026, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Moss Center | Free Admission

This family-friendly Halloween celebration features a spooky symphony, eerie music, festive treats, costumes, surprises, and fun for all ages.

Saturday, November 7, 2026, from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Main Stage | Tickets are $40 to $55 and $65 for VIP

Country artist Britnee Kellogg brings her heartfelt storytelling, humor, and authentic voice to the stage. The rising country music star has shared the stage with Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Kane Brown, and Jon Pardi and appeared on the CBS reality series The Road. Kellogg will be joined by special guest Jay Valor, a country artist with a rock edge.

Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 5 p.m. to 6:40 p.m.; Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:10 p.m.

Black Box Theater | Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 day of show

Award-winning pianist Dr. Zachary Bartholomew and his trio celebrate the timeless holiday music of Vince Guaraldi in an interactive and informative concert. Audiences will enjoy a world-class musical performance while learning about Guaraldi’s music, life, and involvement with A Charlie Brown Christmas.

Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Main Stage | Tickets are $25 to $45

Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami celebrates the beginning of its 10th Anniversary Season with an exhilarating program featuring audience favorites and company premieres. The performance honors a decade of artistry, growth, and unforgettable performances.

Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Sunday, November 22, 2026, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m

Main Stage | Tickets are $30 to $60

MOMIX Botanica is a lush, surreal journey through nature’s ever-changing imagery. The production combines world-class athleticism, gravity-defying props, cinematic projections, whimsical puppetry, and an eclectic score to create an immersive celebration of nature and fantasy.

Saturday, December 5, 2026, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Sunday, December 6, 2026, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Main Stage | Tickets are $36 to $51

Presented by Miami Youth Ballet in collaboration with the Moss Center, this beloved holiday classic follows Clara on a magical journey from a festive holiday party to the Land of the Sweets. Professional dancers from Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami perform alongside talented Miami Youth Ballet students in a production filled with beautiful costumes, imaginative choreography, and Tchaikovsky’s timeless score.

Saturday, January 9, 2027, from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Main Stage | Tickets are $40 to $50 and $65 for VIP

Pianist, composer, and Cuban virtuoso Gonzalo Rubalcaba blends Afro-Cuban rhythms with jazz in a performance that showcases his technical skill and expressive artistry. An internationally acclaimed artist, Rubalcaba has won multiple American and Latin GRAMMY® Awards, recorded worldwide, and founded 5Passion Records and Rubalcademy.

Sunday, January 10, 2027, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Main Stage | Tickets are $20 to $35

Puppy Pals Live is a family-friendly dog show featuring mostly rescued dogs performing tricks, stunts, and comedy. Led by Wesley

Williams, the interactive show invites audiences to join in the fun and, for some lucky guests, even step onto the stage.

Friday, January 15, 2027, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Main Stage | Tickets are $40 to $60 and $80 for VIP

Duane Betts carries forward the Southern rock tradition with a mix of roots rock, blues, and improvisational jamming, backed by his band, Palmetto Motel. The son of Allman Brothers Band guitarist Dickey Betts, he delivers guitar-driven performances that blend classic influences with his own sound.

Saturday, January 30, 2027, from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Main Stage | Tickets are $30 to $45

EVIDENCE, A Dance Company presents three works choreographed by founder and artistic director Ronald K. Brown: One Shot: Rhapsody in Black and White, inspired by Pittsburgh photographer Charles “Teenie” Harris; Grace, a story of a goddess bringing grace to humanity; and Open Door, celebrating Afro-Cuban dance traditions. The program features music by celebrated composers and musicians, including Duke Ellington, Fela Kuti, and Cole Porter.

Sunday, January 31, 2027, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Main Stage | Tickets are $45 to $75 and $85 for VIP

ASIA Featuring John Payne brings classic progressive rock to the Moss Center, performing hits including “Heat of the Moment,” “Only Time Will Tell,” and “Sole Survivor.” Payne joined ASIA in 1992, recorded eight studio albums with the band, and toured internationally for more than a decade.

Saturday, February 6, 2027, from 8 p.m. to 9:40 p.m.

Main Stage | Tickets are $50 to $65 and $75 for VIP

Yesterday & Today: The Interactive Beatles Experienceputs the audience in charge, with each performance built around song requests and personal Beatles-related stories submitted by audience members before the show. Created by brothers Billy, Matthew, and Ryan McGuigan, the show combines audience input with the band’s own stories of growing up with The Beatles, creating a different setlist and experience every night.

Saturday, February 6, 2027, from 3 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.; Saturday, February 6, 2027, from 7:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.; Sunday, February 7, 2027, from 3 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Black Box Theater | Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 day of show

Soles of Duende: Can We Dance Here? brings three percussive dance artists – Amanda Castro, Arielle Rosales, and Brinda Guha – together with a trio of musicians for a moving concert experience. Blending tap, flamenco, and Kathak, a classical Indian dance form, the performance explores culture, connection, and movement.

Friday, February 12, 2027, from 8 p.m. to 9:50 p.m.

Main Stage | Tickets are $45 to $70 and $85 for VIP

The Electric Light Orchestra Experiencecelebrates the music of Jeff Lynne’s ELO with Evil Woman, a 12-piece band featuring electric guitars and a live string section. The multimedia concert features hits including “Mr. Blue Sky,” “Telephone Line,” “Don’t Bring Me Down,” “Livin’ Thing,” and “Evil Woman,” alongside video content and arrangements inspired by the original recordings.

Thursday, February 25, 2027, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:40 p.m.

Friday, February 26, 2027, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:40 p.m.

Saturday, February 27, 2027, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:40 p.m.

Saturday, February 27, 2027, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:40 p.m.

Sunday, February 28, 2027, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:40 p.m.

Wednesday, March 3, 2027, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:40 p.m.

Thursday, March 4, 2027, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:40 p.m.

Friday, March 5, 2027, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:40 p.m.

Saturday, March 6, 2027, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:40 p.m.

Saturday, March 6, 2027, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:40 p.m.

Sunday, March 7, 2027, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:40 p.m.

Lab Theater | Tickets are $99, includes Italian dinner & champagne toast with a cash bar reception

Tony N’ Tina’s Weddingis an interactive Off-Broadway comedy that turns the audience into guests at an Italian-American wedding. From the ceremony to the reception, guests eat, drink, dance, and interact with Tony and Tina’s families as the celebration unfolds around them.

Saturday, February 27, 2027, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Main Stage | Tickets are $25 to $48

YAMATO: The Drummers of Japan presents Tamayura: Echoes of the Soul, a theatrical performance that combines traditional Japanese taiko drumming with movement and physical performance. Featuring more than 40 drums, including the massive “Odaiko,” the internationally acclaimed ensemble explores the sound, movement, and spirit of taiko.

Saturday, March 6, 2027, from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Main Stage | Tickets are $40 to $55 and $65 for VIP

Folsom Prison Live! The Johnny Cash Experiencerecreates the Man in Black’s legendary 1968 performance at California’s Folsom State Prison, with Act One featuring a full performance of At Folsom Prison and songs including “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Cocaine Blues,” and “Greystone Chapel.” Act Two celebrates Cash’s broader catalog, with hits such as “Ring of Fire,” “I Walk the Line,” “Jackson,” and “A Boy Named Sue,” paired with stories from his career.

Saturday, March 20, 2027, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Main Stage | Tickets are $40 to $70 and $80 for VIP

Since 2008, TUSK: The Classic Fleetwood Mac Tribute has performed Fleetwood Mac’s music across the country, with five founding members whose friendship and musical history span more than four decades. Their shared experience as longtime bandmates creates the chemistry and authenticity at the heart of every performance.

Sunday, March 21, 2027, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Main Stage | Tickets are $20 to $42

Based on Mo Willems’ beloved book, Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!, this musical follows the Pigeon as he gets a chance to prove himself when the Bus Driver faces an unexpected crisis. With songs, humor, and plenty of feathers, this 60-minute musical is a playful adventure for young audiences and families.

Friday, April 2, 2027, from 8 p.m. to 9:50 p.m.

Main Stage | Tickets are $45 to $80 and $90 for VIP

The Amy Winehouse Band celebrates the music, life, and legacy of the six-time GRAMMY® winner, performed by members of her original band. Led by longtime musical director and bassist Dale Davis, the group performs hits including “Valerie,” “Back to Black,” “Tears Dry on Their Own,” and “Rehab.”

Friday, April 9, 2027, from 7:30 p.m. to 8:25 p.m.

Saturday, April 10, 2027, from 7:30 p.m. to 8:25 p.m.

Sunday, April 11, 2027, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:25 p.m.

Black Box Theater | Tickets are $45

Bill’s 44 this a comedic puppet show for grown-ups that follows Bill as he waits for his birthday guests to arrive. Created and performed by Dorothy James and Andy Manjuck, the show uses puppetry, balloons, and physical comedy to explore impatience, loneliness, and the passage of time.

Saturday, April 10, 2027, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Main Stage | Tickets are $50 to $90 and $105 for VIP

Ten-time GRAMMY® Award winner and Kennedy Center Honoree Arturo Sandoval celebrates his new album, SANGÚ, blending Afro-Cuban rhythms, Cuban musical traditions, and jazz. Joined by his son Arturo “Tury” Sandoval III and a talented ensemble of musicians, Sandoval explores family, heritage, and artistic expression through music.

Friday, April 16, 2027, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Main Stage | Tickets are $55 to $120

Burn the Floor: Maks & Peta LIVEfeatures ballroom and Latin dancers Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd in a high-energy celebration of dance. Joined by a cast of dancers and a live band, the duo performs dynamic choreography inspired by the show’s two-decade dance legacy.

Saturday, April 24, 2027, from 8 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

Main Stage | Tickets are $25 to $50

Trisha Brown Dance Company presents works by postmodern dance pioneer Trisha Brown – Son of Gone Fishin’, Working Title, and Solo Olos. Miami’s Syncopate Collective joins the company as a special guest, performing a classic work by Brown.

About The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center

The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center, informally known as “The Moss Center,” is managed by the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, with funding support from the Office of the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners. The Center is dedicated to presenting and supporting arts and culture and providing access to the arts to the entire Miami-Dade County community. More information about the Center and its programs can be found at www.MossCenter.org.

About Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs

The Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council develop cultural excellence, diversity, access and participation throughout Miami-Dade County by strategically creating and promoting equitable opportunities for artists and cultural organizations, and our residents and visitors who are their audiences. The Department receives funding through the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners, The Children’s Trust, the National Endowment for the Arts, the State of Florida through the Florida Department of State, Florida Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, the Peacock Foundation, Inc. and The Jorge M. Pérez Family Foundation at The Miami Foundation. Other support and services are provided by TicketWeb for the Culture Shock Miami program, the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, the South Florida Cultural Consortium and the Tourist Development Council. For more information visit www.miamidadearts.org.

It is the policy of Miami-Dade County to comply with all the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The facility is accessible and assistive listening devices are available in the Main Stage Auditorium and the Black Box Theater space. To request materials in accessible format, and/or any accommodation to attend an event at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center, please contact Stephanie Aponte, 786-573-5314, saponte@miamidade.gov, at least five days in advance to initiate your request. TTY users may also call 711 (Florida Relay Service).