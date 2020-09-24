Michael Callahan should get your vote for Cutler Bay Vice Mayor

I like Mike Callahan for Cutler Bay Vice Mayor because he’s got the know how to make a difference.

Michael has been a resident of Cutler Bay since 1977. His career has included managing large corporate facilities, as well as managing new builds to include restaurants, health-care facilities, retail warehouses and shipping facilities. He has served as Seat 2 council member for the past four years and has done an excellent job. He has a deep compassion for the community and a strong commitment to building on the excellence that Cutler bay has created since incorporating in 2005.

Not only did he attend Centennial Jr. High, now Cutler Bay High School, but he graduated from Miami Southridge Senior High in 1982. So he’s a local product whose legacy is tied directly to his neighbors and his community.

While at Southridge Michael was the Silver Night nominee for Theatre and also received the National Speech and Drama award. He pursued theatre education first at Webster University and then the University of Miami – Go Canes. Here’s one thing you might now about him – he appeared in more than 25 stage productions, and designed sets and lighting for more than 100 productions.

He was Technical/Director/Resident Set and Lighting Director at Actor’s Playhouse, has written a children’s book and co-written a musical. He also holds a contractor license in Florida, which has allowed him to manage new builds for restaurants, retail, warehouses and shipping facilities – so development is something he knows well.

He’s also the father of three children and grandfather to two grandchildren, so he is in tune with Cutler Bay’s future.

For all these things, he deserves your vote as Vice Mayor of Cutler Bay.