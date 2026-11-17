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Nature and illusion come together on stage as MOMIX Botanica brings the beauty and ever-changing imagery of the natural world to the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center. Audiences have two opportunities to see the Moss Center show, which will take place Saturday, November 21, 2026, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, November 22, 2026, at 3 p.m. Tickets are available here.

Directed by MOMIX founder and artistic director Moses Pendleton, the multi-media dance production follows the rhythms of the seasons and the passing of a day, transforming nature’s beauty into a larger-than-life spectacle. An immersive journey of sight and sound, the show fuses world-class athleticism with an eclectic score – blending natural sounds like birdsong with the works of artists including Antonio Vivaldi.

With gravity-defying props, cinematic projections, and whimsical puppetry, the Botanica performers lead the audience through a dreamy visual theater experience, offering a fantastical and restorative herbal remedy for the senses.

Since its founding by Pendleton in Connecticut in 1980, MOMIX has become an internationally renowned dance and visual illusion sensation. For more than 45 years, the company has captivated audiences around the world with its distinctive blend of movement, illusion, and storytelling. Under Pendleton’s direction, MOMIX has performed on stages across the globe and collaborated on numerous advertising, film, and television projects, including the 2014 Sochi Olympic Closing Ceremony and PBS’s Dance in America series, as well as projects with powerhouse brands including Mercedes-Benz, Fiat, Target, and Hanes.

MOMIX Botanica is recommended for all ages. Ticket prices range from $30 to $60. To purchase tickets, visit MossCenter.org, stop by the Moss Center Box Office in person, or call (786) 573-5300. $10 student tickets are available in person or by phone. Students must present a valid student ID at pickup.

About The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center

The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center, informally known as “The Moss Center,” is managed by the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, with funding support from the Office of the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners. The Center is dedicated to presenting and supporting arts and culture and providing access to the arts to Miami-Dade County. More information about the Center and its programs can be found at www.MossCenter.org.

About Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs

The Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council develop cultural excellence, diversity, access and participation throughout Miami-Dade County by strategically creating and promoting equitable opportunities for artists and cultural organizations, and our residents and visitors who are their audiences. The Department receives funding through the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners, The Children’s Trust, the National Endowment for the Arts, the State of Florida through the Florida Department of State, Florida Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, the Peacock Foundation, Inc., The Jorge M. Pérez Family Foundation at The Miami Foundation, and The Taft Foundation. Other support and services are provided by TicketWeb for the Culture Shock Miami program, the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, the South Florida Cultural Consortium and the Tourist Development Council. For more information visit www.miamidadearts.org.

It is the policy of Miami-Dade County to comply with all the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The facility is accessible and assistive listening devices are available in the Main Stage Auditorium and the Black Box Theater space. To request materials in accessible format, and/or any accommodation to attend an event at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center, please contact Stephanie Aponte, 786-573-5314, saponte@miamidade.gov, at least five days in advance to initiate your request. TTY users may also call 711 (Florida Relay Service).