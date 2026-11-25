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Prepare for a magical holiday journey, as the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center presents The Nutcracker, performed by Miami Youth Ballet in collaboration with Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami and The Moss Center. The beloved production is recommended for all ages and will take the stage on Saturday, December 5, 2026, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, December 6, 2026, at 3 p.m. Tickets are available here.

An enchanting seasonal tradition, The Nutcracker takes audiences on a magical adventure with young Clara, from a festive holiday party to the dazzling Land of the Sweets. Set to Tchaikovsky’s beloved score, the ballet brings together the talented students of Miami Youth Ballet and professional guest artists from Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami for an exquisite interpretation of this timeless classic, complete with dazzling costumes and breathtaking choreography.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary during the 2026-2027 season, Miami Youth Ballet has a strong history of nurturing young dancers through high-quality dance education and performance opportunities. Its annual production of The Nutcracker provides students with invaluable experience participating in one of ballet’s most cherished productions while working alongside professional dancers from Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami.

Founded in 2016 by former Miami City Ballet principal dancers Jennifer Kronenberg and Carlos Guerra, Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami is dedicated to reimagining ballet and making it accessible to diverse audiences throughout South Florida. Over the past decade, DDTM has built a reputation for presenting bold, contemporary works while engaging the community through performances, educational programs, and outreach initiatives.

Ticket prices for The Nutcracker range from $36 to $51. To purchase tickets, visit MossCenter.org, stop by the Moss Center Box Office, or call (786) 573-5300. For student tickets, visit the box office in person or call (786) 573-5300. Students must present a valid student ID at pickup.

About The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center

The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center, informally known as “The Moss Center,” is managed by the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, with funding support from the Office of the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners. The Center is dedicated to presenting and supporting arts and culture and providing access to the arts to Miami-Dade County. More information about the Center and its programs can be found at www.MossCenter.org.

About Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs

The Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council develop cultural excellence, diversity, access and participation throughout Miami-Dade County by strategically creating and promoting equitable opportunities for artists and cultural organizations, and our residents and visitors who are their audiences. The Department receives funding through the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners, The Children’s Trust, the National Endowment for the Arts, the State of Florida through the Florida Department of State, Florida Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, the Peacock Foundation, Inc., The Jorge M. Pérez Family Foundation at The Miami Foundation, and The Taft Foundation. Other support and services are provided by TicketWeb for the Culture Shock Miami program, the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, the South Florida Cultural Consortium and the Tourist Development Council. For more information visit www.miamidadearts.org.

It is the policy of Miami-Dade County to comply with all the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The facility is accessible and assistive listening devices are available in the Main Stage Auditorium and the Black Box Theater space. To request materials in accessible format, and/or any accommodation to attend an event at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center, please contact Stephanie Aponte, 786-573-5314, saponte@miamidade.gov, at least five days in advance to initiate your request. TTY users may also call 711 (Florida Relay Service).