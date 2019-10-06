Night of the Haunted Carnival coming to South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center

The South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center (SMDCAC) presents Night of the Haunted Carnival on Friday, Oct. 25, beginning at 6 p.m. The event is open free to the public.

For more information visit SMDCAC.org or call 786-573-5300.

The evening will include a spooky carnival-themed night featuring a haunted house, kids costume parade, creepy crawly performances, carnival games and prizes, candy giveaways plus food and drinks for purchase. This is a great event for the entire family.

There also will be a Tim Burton Costume Contest later that night at 9:30 p.m. for ages 18 and older. Come dressed as your favorite character from one of Burton’s movies. Immediately following the Costume Contest will be a screening of the cult classic movie by Burton, Beetlejuice.

The South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center is managed by the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, with funding support from the Office of the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners. The center is dedicated to presenting and supporting arts and culture and providing access to the arts to the entire Miami-Dade County community.

More information about the center and its programs can be found at www.smdcac.org.