Parent suggests a safer alternative to school this Fall for kids with complex medical needs

At this uncertain time, many parents are hesitant to send their medically challenged and often fragile children to a large public school or daycare center.

Shamekia Shine is just such a parent and for her, the solution was clear. “I was hesitant about leaving my son with anyone besides me, especially during this pandemic,” she said, “but I feel very safe and secure about going to work knowing he is at PediPec.” She added, “I couldn’t have chosen a better place for my son.”

PediPec is a pediatric daycare center for children with chronic medical conditions.

“You can send your child to a large public school where the ratio may be 1 nurse to every 40 kids or you can send them to PediPec where there are far fewer children and the ratio is 1 nurse and 1 aide to every 5-6 children” says Grizzy Miller, RN, President of PediPec.

PediPec is located at 15839 NW 2nd Avenue in Miami-Dade, with other centers in Broward and Palm Beach counties. Transportation is provided and the cost is covered by Medicaid.

All PediPec centers have remained open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to provide much needed assistance to families during this difficult time. They are now accepting enrollment for Fall, 2020, in addition to their aftercare and summer program.

PediPec (known in the industry as a PPEC – Prescribed Pediatric Extended Care) specializes in providing a complete range of services for children from birth up to age 21 with such medical conditions as prematurity, neurological disorders (including cerebral palsy and seizure disorders), respiratory conditions, diabetes, and feeding disorders, as well as services for those who are dependent on any medical equipment. The center offers physical, occupational, speech and respiratory therapies, along with highly skilled full-time nursing care. Special education teachers provide daily educational activities appropriate for each child’s level of development.

For more information, contact Pam Lehman at paml@pedipec.com or call PediPec at (305) 948-5683.