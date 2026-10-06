Richard Ramirez: Experience Matters in Cutler Bay Seat 3

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Cutler Bay is changing, and the decisions being made today will shape this community for years to come. Major development is moving forward, traffic and infrastructure remain major concerns, and taxpayers are investing millions of dollars in the town’s future. In the middle of it all is Richard Ramirez, the incumbent councilmember for Seat 3, who is seeking another term in the November 3 election. He faces Rene Gomez.

Ramirez brings something that cannot be learned overnight: experience. He has served on the Cutler Bay Town Council since 2022, but his record of public service goes back much further. He spent years with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, including service at Fire Station 34 in Cutler Bay, and built a career around public safety and serving the community. He also served on the firefighters’ union executive board.

His connection to Cutler Bay is personal. In a recent candidate questionnaire, Ramirez said his heart is in Cutler Bay not only as a councilmember, but also through his work as a firefighter and his involvement in the community. He also pointed to experience and logical decision-making as the qualities he brings to the council.

And experience is going to matter.

Cutler Bay is entering a period of enormous growth. The redevelopment of the former Southland Mall is one of the biggest projects in the community’s history, while the town is also dealing with major transportation, drainage, infrastructure and municipal projects. The council will have to make decisions involving development, zoning, contracts, public benefits and taxpayer dollars.

Ramirez has been clear about what he sees as the biggest challenges. He identifies responsible growth and making sure the money is spent properly as pressing issues, while also pointing to traffic and the town’s relationship with Miami-Dade County.

Those are issues that deserve serious attention.

Growth is not simply about how many new buildings go up. It is about whether the roads can handle the additional traffic, whether drainage keeps pace, whether public safety services are prepared and whether existing residents continue to enjoy the quality of life that brought them to Cutler Bay in the first place.

The same goes for taxpayer money. The town is moving forward with major public projects, including its civic and municipal complex. Every dollar matters, and residents have every right to expect their elected officials to watch the spending, demand accountability and make sure projects deliver what taxpayers were promised.

Ramirez has already spent four years sitting at the council table while these issues have developed. That gives voters a record to examine — not simply campaign promises, but actual experience in Cutler Bay government.

And that may be one of the most important questions in this election: Who understands the town today, and who is prepared to deal with the challenges coming tomorrow?

Cutler Bay is no longer the same community it was when Ramirez first took office. The town is growing, major projects are moving forward and the decisions made by the next council will have consequences far beyond one election cycle.

The Seat 3 race gives voters a choice between Ramirez, who is seeking another term, and Gomez, who is challenging him.

For Ramirez, the message is straightforward: experience matters. His years in public safety, his service on the Town Council and his stated focus on responsible growth and taxpayer accountability give voters a record to consider.

On November 3, Cutler Bay voters will decide who they want representing Seat 3 for the next four years.

But one thing is certain: whoever wins will have a lot of work ahead.