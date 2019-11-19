Santa to Arrive at Southland Mall in a Brand New Mercedes-Benz on Friday, Nov. 22 at 11:30 a.m.

WHAT: Santa trades in his reindeer sleigh for a brand new Mercedes-Benz, as Southland Mall celebrates the arrival of Santa for this Holiday season. Shoppers are invited to watch Santa arrive at the mall’s Main Entrance in a Mercedes-Benz, as he greets shoppers and families. Immediately after his arrival, he will be walking around the mall and mingling with shoppers, concluding at the Center Court where he will begin his ‘Photos with Santa and his Magical Sleigh’ display through December 24.

WHO: Southland Mall kicks off the holiday season with the arrival of Santa, along with his Photos with Santa and his Magical Sleigh’. Santa’s new automobile ride this year is courtesy of Mercedes-Benz of Cutler Bay.

WHEN: Friday, November 22nd at 11:30 a.m.

WHERE: Santa’s arrival will take place at the mall’s Main Entrance of Southland Mall, by DSW. The ‘Photos with Santa and his Magical Sleigh’ display area is located at the mall’s Center Court at 20505 S Dixie Hwy., Miami, FL 33189.