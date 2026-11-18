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Miami-Dade County School Board member Mary Blanco (District 7) welcomed parents, students, educators, and community members to Miami Southridge Senior High School on Wednesday, Oct. 28, for the first District 7 Town Hall Meeting of the school year.

The event brought the community together to celebrate student achievement, recognize character, and engage in meaningful dialogue about the future of Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS).

Blanco welcomed Superintendent of Schools Rafael Villalobos for a Q&A session, during which he discussed key opportunities and his vision for M-DCPS. A highlight of the program was a special awards ceremony recognizing outstanding District 7 students for their Academic Achievement and demonstration of the Virtue of Responsibility.

The evening also featured vibrant student presentations and musical performances showcasing the talent across the district. Taylor Beall led the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by Angely Santana’s performance of the National Anthem, accompanied by the Miami Southridge Senior High School JROTC and band. Attendees also enjoyed dynamic routines by the Miami Southridge Future Stars Dance Team and an energetic performance by the Redland Middle School Drumline.

“Tonight was an extraordinary celebration of our students, educators, and District 7 families,” Blanco said. “Recognizing student achievement and character is at the heart of what we do, and I am grateful for our entire community coming together to support our schools.”

Board Member Blanco expressed her appreciation to Miami Southridge Senior High School principal Walter Hall, his administrative team, and activities director Angela Beall for hosting the event. She also thanked South Region superintendent Carlos Rios, the South Region Office staff, and superintendent Rafael Villalobos for their support and participation in making the town hall a success.

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