Sebastian Rusk to Present ‘The Anti-Viral Podcast Strategy’ Online Oct. 21

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Can a small podcast help build a big business? That question takes center stage Wednesday, October 21, 2026, at 10 a.m. Eastern, when Miami’s Community Newspapers welcomes Sebastian Rusk, founder of Podcast Launch Lab, for an online presentation.

Rusk will present “The Anti-Viral Podcast Strategy: How Small Podcasts Are Building Big Businesses,” bringing the relationship between podcasting and business growth into focus.

For business owners, entrepreneurs and professionals interested in podcasting, the presentation offers an opportunity to consider a question beyond audience size: What role could a podcast play in building a business?

Rusk, who identifies his role at Podcast Launch Lab as founder and chief storyteller, will bring his perspective to the upcoming broadcast from Community Newspapers.

Viewers can mark their calendars for October 21 at 10 a.m. Eastern and follow Miami’s Community Newspapers’ online channels for viewing details.

Broadcast details

Featured speaker: Sebastian Rusk, founder of Podcast Launch Lab

Presentation: “The Anti-Viral Podcast Strategy: How Small Podcasts Are Building Big Businesses”

Date: Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Time: 10 a.m. Eastern

Presented by: Miami’s Community Newspapers

Format: Online broadcast

Join Miami’s Community Newspapers online for a conversation about small podcasts and business growth.

Connect with Sebastian Rusk

Sebastian Rusk is the Chief Storyteller and Founder of Podcast Launch Lab.

Launch a podcast: Learn more at PodcastLaunchLabNow.com.

Learn more at PodcastLaunchLabNow.com. Speaking and comedy bookings: Visit SebastianTheSpeaker.com for your next live event.

Visit SebastianTheSpeaker.com for your next live event. Explore his book: Visit PodcastsSUCK.com.

Visit PodcastsSUCK.com. Contact Sebastian: Call 786-705-7850 or email srusk@PodcastLaunchLab.com.