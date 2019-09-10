South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center announces 2019-20 season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center is bringing an electric inventory of cultural programming to South Florida with its 2019-20 season.

Iconic performances include the Broadway national tour of The Color Purple; Meat Loaf’s production BAT featuring his band, The Neverland Express, and American Idol-winner Caleb Johnson; The Naked Musicians, an Australian duo that performs magic tricks in the near-nude, and “Choir of Man,” an internationally recognized singing group that guests will even be able to join on stage for a pre-show drink.

Celebrating its ninth season, SMDCAC is renowned for bringing a diverse selection of performances to its main stage that appeal to all patrons. Dance enthusiasts will experience nationally and internationally recognized companies, including America’s Got Talent acts, a powerful tango duo, and a Miami-based ballet company. Meanwhile, those with a taste for eccentric, visual presentations will enjoy performances from renowned acrobats, illusionists and magicians.

In addition to its main-stage lineup, the center will have programming in its Black Box and Lab theaters, which will play host to the intimate performances of rising jazz stars, instrumentalists and dancers.

To kick off the season, SMDCAC is hosting its free Backyard Bash event on Oct. 12, which features live music, food trucks and more. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets, pick up information on the upcoming season, and tour the facility.

For young audiences, SMDCAC is offering an exclusive lineup of performances through its Family Series. The center also is continuing to partner with Culture Shock Miami, the county’s young audience development program that offers $5 tickets to performances, museums and cultural attractions around Miami-Dade County productions for young adults.

To experience this season to the fullest, patrons are encouraged to take advantage of the Center’s Subscription, which allows them to create their own package of main stage performances and receive up to a 20 percent discount. In addition, the theater offers a Dance Package with 25 percent off on dance shows and a Cabaret Package with 20 percent off on the Cabaret Series (applied to select performances).

Subscriptions and package sas well as single tickets are on sale. Tickets can be purchased at SMDCAC.org or by calling the Box Office at 786-573-5300. The center is located at 10950 SW 211 St. Cutler Bay.

For a complete schedule of performances see the listing below or visit SMDCAC.org.