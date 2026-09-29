Spooky Symphony Headlines Moss Center’s Annual Halloween Celebration

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’Tis the season for frightful fun! On Friday, October 23, 2026, at 6 p.m., the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center invites families to its festive annual event, Halloween 2026 Featuring the Spooky Symphony. This highly anticipated celebration is filled with activities for all ages – including a Halloween Dance Party and candy giveaways – and features hauntingly beautiful performances by the Alhambra Orchestra and the Greater Miami Youth Symphony combined. This unique engagement is sponsored by The Children’s Trust, in partnership with the Moss Center. Tickets for this free event will be available on October 9, 2026.

The Spooky Symphony will be presented twice as two 45-minute kid-friendly performances on the Main Stage, the first at 7 p.m. and a repeat performance at 8:30 p.m. The program features seasonal arrangements, including a thrilling lineup of music from movies and video games for everyone from young audiences to the young at heart. A supersized side-by-side orchestra will delight audiences with music that is mysterious, magical, and downright spooky. The program includes music from favorite film franchises Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, Men in Black, Pokémon GO, Beetlejuice, and Pirates of the Caribbean. The music is accompanied by vivid imagery on a giant screen to maximize the spine-tingling fun.

In the Black Box Theater, Miami Children’s Museum will host a Halloween Dance Party featuring a series of interactive activities for young guests, including Learn a Dance! from 6 to 6:30 p.m. and again from 8 to 8:30 p.m.; a Children’s Costume Parade from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; and two DJ Dance Parties from 7:30 to 8 p.m. and 8:30 to 9 p.m.

In the Lab Theater, guests can enjoy a series of dance performances throughout the evening, with Mater Bay Academy’s Rayettes performing at 6:15 and 6:45 p.m., Adrenaline Dance Company at 7:15 and 7:45 p.m., and South Dade Senior High’s Sapphires Dance Team at 8:15 and 8:45 p.m. Seating is general admission, first come, first served.

On the Back Lawn, families can enjoy an outdoor screening of Monsters, Inc. from 7:15 to 8:45 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. In addition, the Classroom will offer Halloween coloring activities from 6 to 9 p.m. Candy giveaways occur throughout the event while supplies last.

Tickets for Halloween at The Moss Center Featuring the Spooky Symphony are free. Admission to all parts of the Halloween event, including the Spooky Symphony performances, is general admission and first-come, first-served. To get a ticket, visit MossCenter.org beginning October 9, stop by the Moss Center Box Office in person, or call (786) 573-5300.

To request materials in accessible format, sign language interpreters, CART services and/or any accommodation to attend an event at The Moss Center, contact Stephanie Aponte, (786) 573-5314, stephanie.aponte@miamidade.gov, five days in advance to initiate your request. TTY users may also call 711 (Florida Relay Service).

About The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center

The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center, informally known as “The Moss Center,” is managed by the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, with funding support from the Office of the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners. The Center is dedicated to presenting and supporting arts and culture and providing access to the arts to the entire Miami-Dade County community. More information about the Center and its programs can be found at MossCenter.org.

About Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs

The Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council develop cultural excellence, diversity, access and participation throughout Miami-Dade County by strategically creating and promoting equitable opportunities for artists and cultural organizations, and our residents and visitors who are their audiences. The Department receives funding through the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners, The Children’s Trust, the National Endowment for the Arts, the State of Florida through the Florida Department of State, Florida Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, the Peacock Foundation, Inc., The Jorge M. Pérez Family Foundation at The Miami Foundation, and The Taft Foundation. Other support and services are provided by TicketWeb for the Culture Shock Miami program, the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, the South Florida Cultural Consortium and the Tourist Development Council. For more information visit www.miamidadearts.org.

About The Children’s Trust

The Children’s Trust is a dedicated source of revenue, supported by ad valorem property taxes, that funds hundreds of programs across thousands of sites in Miami-Dade to directly serve children and their families. Local voters established The Trust in 2002, and 86% of voters permanently reauthorized it in 2008 to ensure it continues to positively shape Miami-Dade’s future. To learn more, visit www.TheChildrensTrust.org.