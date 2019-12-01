Taste of Redland Sunday Brunch and Weekly Farm Stand in Redland Launches

1 of 5

Getting real, locally grown fruits and vegetables right on the farm in Redland just became a little bit easier. Taste of Redland launched Market Sundays & The Locavore Kitchen, a weekly farm stand open every Sunday featuring an onsite mobile kitchen serving locally inspired cuisine on a 5 acre farm in South Dade. Over 700 people from all parts of South Florida turned out for the opening in Redland, as they enjoyed true Florida-raised food, made-from-scratch and prepared by award-winning master chef Vincent Gourmet. The Redland farm is designed to allow guests an opportunity to learn about agriculture in Miami-Dade County while they explore the beautiful property among the lychee and avocado grove. The property at the corner of 256 St. and 202 Ave. is open every Sunday from 10-4 through June, and is the perfect way to spend the day with family and friends while enjoying amazing local food and music.

In addition to the regular Market Sundays each week, on the second Sunday of every month, you can also enjoy a sit-down ticketed brunch in a separate area on the farm. Steve Haas, the architect of Miami Spice, will be producing the series along with Taste of Redland again this year. A multitude of stations, all featuring Fresh from Florida and Redland-raised ingredients from local farms will be the highlight for each event. The legendary Maryel Epps will kick off the brunch series on December 8. Last year the series sold out quickly, so get your tickets sooner than later at tasteofredland.com.

“It’s truly a celebration of all that’s local and the growing locavore movement in Miami. Chef Vincent Gourmet is creating incredible menus that utilize freshly harvested produce directly from the on-site, all Florida-raised farm stand. What makes this different is we almost exclusively use Florida-raised products, no imports are allowed in the farm stand. Even the grass-fed burgers are pasture raised on our farms in Live Oak, Florida, and the seafood comes from the Keys or other parts of Florida. Great local food, great live music, sustainable living and lots of fun on the farm!” said Michael Huter, Founder of Taste of Redland.

Taste of Redland created the programming to champion the fast-growing Miami Locavore Movement and celebrate the bounty that local Redland and Florida farms offer. Visitors to the weekly family-and-dog-friendly gathering place are invited to purchase 100% non-GMO fresh-picked fruits and vegetables, void of imports from the farm stand. Fresh picked strawberries and tomatoes are two favorites that are now in season, and you can really tell the difference when you take a bite into one of them. It’s a great opportunity to enjoy fresh, healthy, locally-inspired food. Guest celebrity chefs will be on the calendar as well, to share their favorite recipes and give some tips with live cooking demonstrations. James Beard award winning Chef Allen Susser will be on hand for the January 12th brunch, doing live demos and book signings with his latest release of “GREEN FIG & LIONFISH.”

If you can’t make it to one of the monthly brunches, you can still enjoy Chef Vincent’s creative menu items from the mobile on-site kitchen that will be open every Sunday. Try the Florida Longhorn burger, raised on the Taste of Redland farm in northern Florida. It’s 100% pasture-raised, grass-fed, grass-finished, hormone-free, and pesticide-free beef. If you prefer fresh-caught local Florida seafood, paired with Florida’s tastiest fruits and vegetables, this is your chance. Once you find what pleases your senses, it will be easy to find a comfy spot beneath the 600′ canopy of the Redland Banyan, one of the largest in the USA. Taste of Redland is also taking the farms into the community with a full calendar of produced and catered events, fundraisers, concerts, galas and of course home delivery from Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade to the Keys.

“The quality of the locally grown ingredients are the true star in every menu item and the grounds are a genuine paradise. The brunches will have multiple stations that showcase the diversity of flavor profiles that can be achieved when you have such an incredible palette of local ingredients to work with. It’s very exciting, it’s the way I grew up. I really feel at home in Redland and look forward to creating authentic farm to table events throughout South Florida with Taste of Redland in our catering and event division,” stated Chef Vincent Gourmet

The Taste of Redland weekly farm stand also collaborates with Redland Ahead and the Redland Community Farm & Market, to bring selections of organic and local produce. Redland Ahead is a non-profit organization doing great work, training veterans and underserved members of the community to become farmers. If you love horses, you’ll also enjoy live demos, pony rides for the kids and a chance to sign up for riding lessons, just a short hayride next door at Strong Current Stables.

Taste of Redland Market Sundays is free and open to the public, every Sunday from 10am-4pm through June. The monthly ticketed brunches series will take place on the 2nd Sunday each month on Dec. 8, Jan. 12, Feb. 9, Mar. 8 (Easter Sunday) and May 10 (Mother’s Day)

TASTE OF REDLAND MARKET SUNDAYS

Farm Stand & Locavore Kitchen at the Redland Banyan

25450 SW 202 Ave, at the Corner of SW 256 St.

FREE ENTRY, PARKING AND WI-FI

EVERY SUNDAY 10-4 THROUGH JUNE

More info and tickets visit tasteofredland.com