‘Tis the season, again, for shopping and being careful

With holiday shopping already underway or just around the corner, always keep in mind basic safety tips like don’t leave gift purchases visible in your vehicle, whether in the parking area at malls or even in front of your house, always be aware of your surroundings and watch out for muggers, pickpockets and thieves. Enjoy your time with family and friends, but also show a little kindness to others. And whenever possible, try to shop local. Small neighborhood businesses will appreciate your patronage and it’s good for the community economy!

Well, folks, Thanksgiving is just days away, with “Black Friday” sales following and Christmas not long after that. There’s been a lot going on lately, locally and nationally, that distracts us from our immediate environment, but the holidays should help to remind us of something that is so important, our families, loved ones and friends. Sometimes, caught up in the day to day turmoil it’s easy to take them for granted, but we shouldn’t. Ever. So give them a hug and let them know, not just with gifts but with heartfelt words and deeds, how much they mean to you.

Town of Cutler Bay Council Meeting will take place on November 20 at 7:00 p.m. in the Town of Cutler Bay Council Chambers, 10720 Caribbean Blvd., Cutler Bay, Florida 33189.

Palmetto Bay Garden Club will have a meeting on Tuesday, November 26, at 7:00 p.m.

at Ludovici Park in the Edward & Arlene Feller Community Room. The park is located at 17641 Old Cutler Road, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157.

CALENDAR NOTE: Palmetto Bay and Cutler Bay municipal offices will be closed on Thursday November 28 and Friday November29 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Museum of Art and Design (MOAD) at Miami Dade College (MDC) will celebrate Miami Art Week with a series of public programs and events. Black Power Naps / Siestas Negras Guided Nap Meditations and DJ Soundscapes by Navild Acosta and Fannie Sosa. Wednesday, December 4 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Black Power Naps/Siestas Negras is a multi-sensory, interactive installation designed to provide joyful and relaxing relief from fatiguing systems of inequality. Black Power Naps/Siestas Negras invites visitors to lounge on a variety of embellished beds, replete with gauzy canopies, serene lighting, therapeutic sound vibrations, and other restorative props. Panel discussion with Guillermina De Ferrari, Erica Moiah James, and Alfredo Perez-Triff, moderated by Rina Carvajal, on Thursday, December 5 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Designed for those immersed in the writing of Cabrera and Glissant, as well as those encountering their work for the first time, this panel discussion is an opportunity to dive deeper into specific ideas, terms, or passages developed by the scholars who inspired “Where the Oceans Meet.” Each panelist will give a brief but illuminating presentation on a single topic and then engage in a lively group discussion. Museum of Art and Design at MDC, Freedom Tower, 600 Biscayne Boulevard, Second Floor, Downtown Miami. Museum Hours: Wednesday 1:00–6:00 p.m.; Thursday 1:00–8:00 p.m.; Friday–Sunday 1:00– 6:00 p.m. Museum admission: $12 adults; $8 seniors and military; $5 students (13–17) and college students (with valid ID); free for MOAD members, MDC students, faculty, and staff, and children 12 and under.

Thought of the Day: Perfection is not attainable, but if we chase perfection we can catch excellence. – Vince Lombardi

Gary Alan Ruse contributed to this column.

Got any tips? Contact me at 305-669-7355, ext. 249, or send emails to <Michael@communitynewspapers.com>.