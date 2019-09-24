Town pitches in to gather supplies for the Bahamas

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Town of Cutler Bay’s officials, staff and residents joined to help those in the Bahamas who suffered the devastating effects of Hurricane Dorian.

Joining with similar efforts in the Villages of Pinecrest and Palmetto Bay, the town sent out a flyer on Sept. 3 announcing the collection of donations for the Hurricane Dorian relief effort.

Two drop-off locations were set up at the Cutler Bay Town Center and Cutler Ridge Park. Mayor Tim Meerbott also joined with State Rep. Kionne McGhee on Sept. 6 to update residents on Hurricane Dorian relief efforts through a video shared on social media.

Mayor Meerbott recalled the terrible impact Hurricane Andrew had on South Florida and especially those in Cutler Bay, how it left everyone feeling dazed and helpless. He urged residents here to help the Bahamas.

“Going back to Andrew, when the help finally did come, it made us feel loved, it gave people hope and made them feel they could go on,” Mayor Meerbott said. “So be a part of it; don’t just watch it; get involved.”

The donations were delivered beginning Friday, Sept. 6, to Miami-Dade County Fairgrounds at 10901 SW 24 St. It took several trips and required two fully loaded 26-foot U-Haul trucks and four fully loaded town pickup trucks. The donations will be sorted, packed and delivered through the joined efforts of Miami-Dade County and United Way Miami.

“We were amazed by the outpouring of support and donations from our local schools, churches, businesses and individuals,” said Desiree Ducasa, Cutler Bay’s public information officer.

“Our Town Hall Council Chambers were used as a temporary storage of the hundreds of donations we received. The staff from the town’s Public Works, Code Compliance, Administrative Services and Parks & Recreation departments have been working tirelessly for the last few days collecting, sorting, loading, unloading and moving the thousands of donations received.”

Town officials are encouraging anyone that would like to continue to support the Hurricane Dorian Relief effort to contact United Way for volunteer and donating opportunities through the following link: https://portal.unitedwaymiami.org/comm/SinglePageRegPledge.jsp?DA=7943236&SC=OHH&fbclid=IwAR1Zt_4R33Ggcbg4Ccg6m9yNC_KclWGqKIP67FheiwQlqEIGHKZLYgk0SDk/.