Town’s Senior Games to return on Nov. 10

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As part of the Town of Cutler Bay Active Adults program, the town will host its 12th annual Senior Games, which begin on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

The multi-category Olympics style games are open to adults ages 50 and older, and are a precursor to the Florida Senior Games. The games take place all day, and many people have participated in past events.

“Our Senior Games are free to participate in and residents of other municipalities are welcomed and encouraged to participate,” said events coordinator Paola Perez. “Don’t miss out on this wonderful opportunity to create great memories and show off your skills.”

The categories for participation are:

● Basketball Shooting

● Billiards

● Bowling

● Corn Hole

● Horseshoes

● Pickleball

● Shuffleboard

● Swimming

● Table Tennis

● Tennis

● Track & Field

To sign up for the games, send an email to Paola Perez at pperez@cutlerbay-fl.gov.

For vendor and sponsorship opportunities or for additional information, contact Maria Herrera-Mendoza at mherrera-mendoza@cutlerbay-fl.gov or call 786-459-7389.

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