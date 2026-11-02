Westminster Christian hosts Pink Girls Invitational Golf

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Westminster Christian School hosted the fifth annual Pink Girls Invitational Golf Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 8, at Deering Bay Yacht and Country Club.

The tournament brought together 13 South Florida high school girls golf programs for a day of competition, community, and charitable purpose.

Ransom Everglades School claimed the team championship, while Nina Fischer of Ransom Everglades delivered one of the most memorable individual performances in tournament history, carding an exceptional round of 4 under par to earn medalist honors.

Now in its fifth year, the Pink Girls Invitational has established itself as one of the premier high school girls golf events in South Florida. The tournament serves a dual mission: providing a competitive FHSAA platform for student-athletes while raising funds to support local women’s cancer treatment, care, and research.

October’s timing aligns with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, making the event a meaningful community gathering as well as an athletic contest.

Thirteen schools participated in this year’s field, each represented by five players and their coaching staff. Players and coaches wore pink throughout the day in a visible show of solidarity and purpose.

“This tournament means so much more than the scores on the card,” said coach Paul Magalian, Westminster Christian School Girls varsity golf coach and tournament director. “These young women are learning that their talents can be used to make a real difference for people in their community. Five years in, that message has never been stronger.”

The event was made possible through the generous support of title sponsor Deering Bay Yacht and Country Club, along with presenting sponsors Planet Golf, The Big Cheese, Tongo Insect Repellent, Jim McLean Golf School, and Marshall AI Consulting.

Proceeds from this year’s tournament will be contributed to support local women’s cancer treatment, care, and research.

About the Pink Girls Invitational

The Pink Girls Invitational is an annual FHSAA girls golf tournament organized by Westminster Christian School. Founded in 2022, the tournament combines competitive high school athletics with a charitable mission to support women’s cancer causes. The event is hosted each October at Deering Bay Yacht and Country Club in Coral Gables. In its first four years, the tournament has raised over $10,000 for local women’s cancer care.

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