A.J. Croce brings father’s classics, own musical showcase to SMDCAC

A.J. Croce, renowned blues singer-songwriter and son of Jim Croce, is coming to Miami for a special night of music featuring a soulful blend of his father’s classics, his own songs, and music that influenced both of them.

The performance will take place at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center’s (SMDCAC) main stage on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 8 p.m.

At only 2 years old, Croce lost his father in a plane crash in 1973. His father’s short career and long-lived legacy are well-remembered through his era-defining hits Operator, Time in a Bottle, and Bad, Bad Leroy Brown, which will all be included in his SMDCAC performance.

Music came naturally to Croce, who started performing at the age of 12. He has since released nine albums, which all received large-scale radio play, and charted 17 Top 20 singles. In addition to performing at music venues across the country, Croce has appeared on a TED Talk, The Late Show, The Tonight Show, The Today Show, CNN, MTV, and VH1. He also has toured with music legends such as Willie Nelson, Lenny Kravitz, Earth Wind and Fire, and B.B. King.

Tickets are $39 for regular admission and $65 for VIP, which includes table seating and a complimentary beverage.