City of Homestead Staff is continuing to monitor the developing situation surrounding COVID-19 and has implemented deep cleans and sanitization protocols at all city facilities in the interest of protecting residents and employees.

Staff is in contact with Miami-Dade County, State of Florida, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and other agencies following the latest guidance.

In the interest of public safety, the following measures have been implemented:

• Senior programming and all member access at the William F. Dickinson Community Center are suspended through Apr. 15.

• All events hosted at city facilities with an anticipated attendance of over 50 people will be canceled or postponed through Apr. 15.

• The Seminole Theatre has suspended all events and performances

• All food service establishments, bars, and clubs shall close their doors to on-premises service. Restaurant kitchens may remain open for takeout and delivery. In addition, movie theaters, gymnasiums, fitness studios, bowling alleys, concert houses, playhouses and arcades must also close.

The city will be following the guidance of Miami-Dade County Public Schools on extracurricular and sports policy. As such, the Police Athletic League (PAL) Gym and Roby George Park Pool are closed and all youth sports leagues and PAL afterschool programming have been suspended through Mar. 29.

Please note that pharmacies, gas stations, and grocery stores will operate as normal so there is no need to hoard supplies.

City Officials are urging residents to follow the guidance of the CDC on everyday preventive measures like:

• Staying home when you are sick.

• Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throwing it in the trash.

• Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with 60%-95% alcohol.

• Routinely cleaning frequently touched surfaces and objects like doorknobs.

Those who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should call the Florida Department of Health Hotline at 1-866-779-6121. Additional information regarding COVID-19 may be found at www.cityofhomestead.com/coronavirus.