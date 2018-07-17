Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Cutler Bay

Babe's Meat and Counter opens in Palmetto Bay

Babe’s Meat and Counter opens in Palmetto Bay

By: Community News | July 17, 2018

Jason and Melanie Schoendorfer “officially” opened their business, Babe’s Meat and Counter, 9216 SW 156 St. (just off US1), with a grand opening celebration on…

CABA Foundation presents $25,000 in scholarships

CABA Foundation presents $25,000 in scholarships

By: Community News | July 3, 2018

CABA Foundation recently hosted its annual Scholarship Awards Reception at the Riviera Country Club in Coral Gables, honoring its 2018 scholarship recipients. The Foundation awarded…

CABA Foundation presents $25,000 in scholarships

CABA Foundation presents $25,000 in scholarships

By: Community News | July 3, 2018

CABA Foundation recently hosted its annual Scholarship Awards Reception at the Riviera Country Club in Coral Gables, honoring its 2018 scholarship recipients. The Foundation awarded…