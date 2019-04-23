Annual Wings Over the Bay attracts more than 2,000

The Town of Cutler Bay’s fourth annual Wings Over the Bay Chicken Wing Cook-Off on Saturday, Apr. 6., at Cutler Ridge Park, attracted more than 2,000 people, a much larger crowd than its first year when it drew only a few hundred.

Ten teams made up of Cutler Bay residents, restaurants and local organizations competed this year, vying for the chance to be named the best chicken wing cook. The three categories were: Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan and Special Grilled. Contest judges privately sampled and judged the contestants’ wings but residents attending the event were also able to sample the wings and vote for their favorite team in the People’s Choice category.

Mayor Tim Meerbott, Vice Mayor Sue Ellen Loyzelle, Councilmembers Michael Callahan and Roger Coriat attended, sampled wings and mingled with the competitors and residents. Besides the complimentary tasting there was entertainment provided including live music by Ricky Valido, a chicken wing eating contest, a kid zone equipped with bounce houses and face painting, and other activities.

The competition winners were announced and awards were presented by Mayor Meerbott, who was joined on stage by the town council members. The top finishers for each category were:

Buffalo Wing

First Place: PubGrill;

Second Place: Miccosukee Restaurant, and

Third Place: Flava Uni.

Parmesan Garlic Wing

First Place: Flava Unit;

Second Place: PubGrill. and

Third Place: Student Athlete After School Program.

Special Grill Wing

First Place: Sandbar Sports Grill;

Second Place: 3 Jerks, and

Third Place: Pig Floyd.

People’s Choice: 3 Jerks.

Best Decorated Booth: Flava Unit.

King Wing Eater: Gonzalo Fernandez.

Sponsoring the event this year were Presenting Sponsor, Cricket Wireless; Silver Sponsor, TD Bank, and Wing Eating Contest Sponsor, Buffalo Wild Wings.

For information regarding upcoming special events visit the town’s website at www.cutlerbay-fl.gov.