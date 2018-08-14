Author Jennifer L. Holm to publish new book for middle grade readers

Three-time Newbery Honor-winning author Jennifer L. Holm brings middle grade readers a sequel to her New York Times bestselling novel The Fourteenth Goldfish with the publication of The Third Mushroom (Random House Books for Young Readers/ on sale Sept. 4, 2018).

With humor, heart, thought-provoking themes, and lovable characters, this latest Holm novel is sure to be a hit with young readers, parents, and educators alike.

Ellie’s grandpa Melvin is a world-renowned scientist…in the body of a 14-year-old boy. His feet stink, and he eats everything in the refrigerator — and Ellie is so happy to have him around.

Grandpa may not exactly fit in at middle school, but he certainly keeps things interesting. When he and Ellie team up for the county science fair, no one realizes just how groundbreaking their experiment will be. The formula for eternal youth may be within their reach. And when Ellie’s cat, Jonas Salk, gets sick, the stakes become even higher. But is the key to eternal life really the key to happiness? Sometimes even the most careful experiments yield unexpected — and wonderful — results.

Believe in the unexpected in this highly anticipated novel from Holm, which will have a major marketing and publicity campaign that will include a five-city author tour in October to support the book’s publication. The Third Mushroom is sure to appeal to not only existing Holm fans, but also new readers who love a funny and memorably story.

Jennifer L. Holm, who will be visiting Miami area schools Oct. 1 and 2, is a New York Times bestselling author and three-time Newbery Honor recipient. She is a cocreator of the Babymouse series (an Eisner Award winner) and the Squish series, which she collaborates on with her brother Matthew Holm. Visit her online at jenniferholm.com. Follow her on twitter @jenniholm.