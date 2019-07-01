Aviator’s legacy honored with five MDC student scholarships

Five outstanding Miami Dade College (MDC) aviation students have received prestigious Timothy E. Johnson Jr. Scholarships to help pay for flight training and tuition. To date, nearly 40 students from MDC’s acclaimed Eig-Watson School of Aviation have been awarded the Timothy E. Johnson Jr. Scholarship.

MDC students Jose Manuel Garcia, Yassel Garcia Herrera, Andres Laluz, Zachary Ondriezek and Shane Pineda each received $8,000 in scholarship funding.

The Timothy E. Johnson Jr. Scholarship was established in 2013 to honor the life and legacy of Timothy Jr., a dedicated pilot and humanitarian who passed away in an aviation accident in 2012. His love for flying paved the way for essential scholarship support that lifts, empowers and provides opportunity for future generations of aviation professionals.

“Today’s scholarship recipients have given us the opportunity to turn what would be a very dark day for our family into a day that’s full of hope and promise,” said Nina Johnson, sister of the late Timothy E. Johnson Jr.

“We have seen tremendously hard-working students who oftentimes don’t come from privilege; we have seen women and minorities; we have seen people who themselves have three or four jobs to put themselves in the position to receive this scholarship,” she said. “We hope you’ll carry Timothy’s legacy forward as you amplify the opportunities given to you.”

Since 1965, MDC Foundation has been committed to raising essential private funds for Miami Dade College to change lives, families, communities and the world through the opportunity of education. Learn more at www.mdcfoundation.com.