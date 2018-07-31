Brother helps sister with project to benefit Chapman Partnership

Amir Rasul Jr., outstanding South Florida (Columbus and Coral Gables High) running back and World Junior Olympic team sprinter, flew to Miami from Tallahassee recently to assist his sister, Meara Rasul, with her annual donation of various goods, clothing and shoes to the Chapman Partnership in Homestead.

Meara collects these items from friends, family and her track team members (South Dade Xpress Track Club). Amir is attending Florida State University on a full scholarship and plays running back. Instead of celebrating his birthday weekend with friends, he dedicated his free time, which is limited as a student-athlete, to boxing and bagging clothing and shoes, and delivering them to people in need.

Meara began this annual donation drive as a fifth grader at Frank C. Martin K-8 Center. She now attends Southwood Middle School as a Drama Magnet Student.

She remembered helping her brother coordinate a similar project when he attended FC Martin and enjoyed helping other people. Amir Jr.(graduate) and Meara are members of the South Miami Chapter of Jack and Jill of America Inc. Through this organization they would often visit the Chapman Partnership during holidays and play games and make crafts with the children residents.