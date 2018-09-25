Candidates for Town Council Seat 3 – Maggie Soriano

Maggie Soriano is running for Cutler Bay Town Council Seat 3.

Soriano is the mother of two teenage daughters. They have lived in Cutler Bay since 2014. Soriano attended G. Holmes Braddock Senior High School. A Realtor Associate with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, she loves boating, cooking and spending quality time with her family.

All candidates were asked the following questions:

Q. If elected, what would you do in the first 100 days?

A. “During my first 100 days I would work with the town manager and his staff to determine their needs and how the council can assist the town staff to perform their jobs. I would also meet with my constituents to see what their priorities are and how we as a council can address the residents’ concerns. Public safety is my main concern and we should see how we can increase the law enforcement budget.”

Q. What motivated you to run for office?

A. “I was motivated to run because I am disappointed by the incumbent’s lack of independent thinking. It seems as if he rubber stamps the Mayor’s agenda. I was particularly concerned with his support and authorization of spending nearly a million dollars for drawings of a skate park plaza. That is an outrageous amount of taxpayer money for a project that very few residents supported.

“Additionally I am opposed to Council Members being able to essentially double dip into the state’s retirement system. Mr. Coriat is also accumulating a state teacher pension and a political pension. It is the taxpayers that end up paying for that double pension.”

Q. Why do you think you would be the best candidate for the position?

A. “I have 20-plus years’ experience in construction and real estate industry; my fellow colleagues and any person whom I’ve worked with within those industries or in any form will confirm the professional and determined woman I am. I’m a leader; I stand for what is right, and I am honest almost to a fault.”

