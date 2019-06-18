Chapman Partnership celebrates 10th annual ‘Take A Walk in Her Shoes’

Chapman Partnership’s annual “Take A Walk in Her Shoes” fashion show and luncheon returned for the 10th year in celebration of Miami’s top women philanthropists and community leaders.

Organized by Womenade, a group of women who are dedicated to increasing awareness and volunteerism for Chapman Partnership, the event took place on Friday, May 17, at the Intercontinental Miami. The theme, “Then and Now,” celebrated a decade of this amazing event that honors the city’s most influential women.

Trish and Dan Bell were the honorary chairs. Together with the event chairs — Brigid Cech Samole, Bronwyn Miller and Migna Sanchez-Llorens — and the Take a Walk in Her Shoes Committee, the event attracted nearly 500 guests and celebrated the work of those who have made an impact and left their footprint on the South Florida community.

The 2019 Trish Bell Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Miami-Dade County State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle for her exceptional commitment and contributions to the South Florida community.

“We were excited to have recognized Katherine Fernandez Rundle for her passion and dedication to making our community a safer place to live, work and raise families,” said Symeria T. Hudson, president and CEO of Chapman Partnership. “As an outstanding community philanthropist, someone who has been involved with us throughout the years and a past Take a Walk honoree, she is an extraordinary addition to our program.”

WPLG TV personality Nicole Perez served as the emcee and introduced the 2019 Take a Walk in Her Shoes honorees and women of the moment: Maria Carvalho, Bonnie Crabtree, Lourdes Lopez, Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, Claudia Puig, Jennifer Montoya, Jenny Starr Perez and Michelle Suskauer.

Every year, Chapman Partnership’s Take a Walk in Her Shoes fashion show and luncheon is an opportunity to experience fashion history with stylish looks from vintage designer brands of the past decades while honoring outstanding South Florida women, and raising awareness to help our residents toward self-sufficiency. The fashion show, directed by Danny Santiago, features vintage designs combined with one-of-a-kind looks from Simonett and the iconic Mayda Cisnernos. Hair styling and design was provided by Danny Jelaca.