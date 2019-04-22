Children for Children’s 5K walk to help orphans in U.S., abroad

Children for Children is an organization run by Jessica Medwin and Kylie O’Day, two sophomores from Gulliver Prep. The members work to support Tikva, a Jewish orphanage in the Ukraine; Abuja Children’s Home, a Muslim orphanage in Nigeria, and His House Children’s Home, a faith-based foster care facility dedicated to restoring the lives of children in Miami.

The mission of Children for Children is to foster cultural awareness, tolerance, and commonalities of the soul through connection, social media, and guest speakers. The group believes that all individuals are the same on the inside despite different backgrounds, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, or religious beliefs.

The members of this group are hosting their first annual 5K walk-a-thon,

Children for Children’s 5K, on May 4, 8-11 a.m., at Coral Reef Park.

Proceeds go to help the facilities in Ukraine, Nigeria and Miami t7hat Children for Children supports.

You can register to participate at www.eventbrite.com/e/children-for-children-5k-tickets-60202667800?utm-medium=discovery&utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&aff=escb&utm-source=cp&utm-term=eventcard.