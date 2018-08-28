Classic Albums Live re-creates Led Zeppelin’s Houses of the Holy

South Miami Dade-Cultural Arts Center (SMDCAC), 10950 SW 211 St. in Cutler Bay, presents Classic Albums Live re-creation of Led Zeppelin’s Houses of the Holy on Friday, Sept. 14, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 and $50 (VIP) and can be purchased at SMDCAC.org or by calling 786-573-5300.

A note-for-note, cut-for-cut re-creation of one of Led Zeppelin’s most complex and nuanced albums, Houses of the Holy.

Highlights of the LP include the dynamic folk- and rock-mashing Over the Hills and Far Away, the beautifully intricate ballad The Rain Song and the reggae-influenced D’yer Mak’er. The album closes with a Robert Plant-penned love song to the band’s fans, The Ocean.

VIP tickets include table seating and service, with a complimentary drink.

