COAST Academy students participate in summer internship at Biscayne NP

Lucas De La Torre, principal of Cutler Bay Senior High School, recently announced that five students —Allison Bramblett, Jonathan Granado and Sebastian Mora (seniors), and Leyton Foxworthy and Jessie Rivera (juniors) — participated in a summer internship at Biscayne National Park.

These students are in the Cutler Bay Ocean Academy of Science and Technology (COAST) Academy. The mission of the COAST Academy is the advancement of marine and environmental conservation through scientific research, literacy, and mathematics education, leading to responsible stewardship and the sustainability of our natural marine resources. Students work with environmental researchers at various local agencies including the National Park Service.

The sponsor is Marshall Ruffo, lead teacher, COAST Academy.

The summer internship with Biscayne National Park provided students with an opportunity to fully explore a local national park by providing hands-on experience, guidance and direction to assist them with future career goals.

Through the Executive Internship Program and the partnership with Biscayne National Park, students are paired with park professionals to gain experience and firsthand knowledge in potential collegiate fields of study. Park professionals who participate in the program share their time and talents so that interns have meaningful, career related experiences. The internship is designed to give students real-life experiences in the world of work, with students taking on the roles and responsibilities of a valued member of a team. It is important that the student interns understand that dress, punctuality, attendance, and behavior reflect well upon them and their parents, teachers, schools and peers.