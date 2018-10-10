Commissioner Dennis C. Moss supports ordinance to encourage Multi-Family / Mixed-Use Development along the South-Dade Transit Way

Recently the South-Miami Heights CDC joined Pinnacle Housing Group as they broke ground on Caribbean Village Apartments, an affordable housing, transit oriented development for seniors located along the South-Dade Transit Way in District 9. This seven-story, 123-unit apartment building will include up to 5,000 square feet of retail and commercial space. The Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners passed an ordinance during its last Commission meeting that will make more projects like this one possible.
Commissioner Dennis C. Moss co-sponsored legislation, introduced by Commission Chairman Esteban L. Bovo, revising the Standard Urban Center District Regulations to establish density and height standards for urban center and urban area zoning districts. This update to the Comprehensive Development Master Plan provides the framework for future multi-family / mixed use developments on the Transit way and other corridors identified as a part of the Strategic Miami Area Rapid Transit Plan.
“I have always said that I want to see mini-Dadelands along the transit way in District 9,” said Commissioner Moss. “This is a strategy intended to stimulate increased ridership and justify transit development on that corridor while creating additional housing and job opportunities. I’m encouraging developers who want to develop at high densities to come forward and propose projects in that area.”
In South-Dade, a number of affordable housing and higher density developments on or near the corridor like Caribbean Village and The Quail Roost Transit Village are underway. “As development occurs in the County, a lot of areas are built out,” said Commissioner Moss. “South-Dade is not built out yet. This is a great opportunity for building and development in the Southern part of the County.”
The Comprehensive Development Master Plan (CDMP) calls for mixed use, vertical growth, urban centers along rapid transit corridors and major roadways. This ordinance increases the densities in the applicable urban centers to meet the requirements of the CDMP and establishes the density, intensity, and building height standards applicable to each urban center.
Common sense dictates the development should happen AFTER effective and efficient mass transit is in place, not a generation (or more) before there is transit/traffic relief. What is happening is unincorporated Miami-Dade and the municipalities east of the South Dade Transit Way south of Dadeland (other than wise Pinecrest) are begging and soliciting high density developers to come in and build multi-family and mixed use projects in order to increase their tax base so they have the funds to lobby for elevated rail. The huge problem is traffic is ALREADY at an impasse and getting worse daily. And now we will have thousands and thousands of additional vehicles added to the mix. Adding to the mess is the Village of Palmetto Bay Council’s and Commissioner Cava’s nixing of the Fully Funded recommendation by County engineers to uncork the bottleneck that is Palmetto Bay’s 87th Avenue by bridging the C-100 canal at 164/163 Streets. The Council has also refused to consider other bridging recommendations that would at least get the traffic to flow to the avenues that end in “7” that are designed to handle the traffic. So what we ALREADY have now is a generation or more of complete traffic chaos happening, and getting worse daily, before we can expect any relief. Eventually after the high density development impacts the already existing mess, the situation will become so unbearable the politicians will step in and say “I told you so, we need elevated rail”. And then once that’s approved it will take ANOTHER generation to be operational. Such is politics in South Florida.