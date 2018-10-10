Commissioner Dennis C. Moss supports ordinance to encourage Multi-Family / Mixed-Use Development along the South-Dade Transit Way

Recently the South-Miami Heights CDC joined Pinnacle Housing Group as they broke ground on Caribbean Village Apartments, an affordable housing, transit oriented development for seniors located along the South-Dade Transit Way in District 9. This seven-story, 123-unit apartment building will include up to 5,000 square feet of retail and commercial space. The Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners passed an ordinance during its last Commission meeting that will make more projects like this one possible.

Commissioner Dennis C. Moss co-sponsored legislation, introduced by Commission Chairman Esteban L. Bovo, revising the Standard Urban Center District Regulations to establish density and height standards for urban center and urban area zoning districts. This update to the Comprehensive Development Master Plan provides the framework for future multi-family / mixed use developments on the Transit way and other corridors identified as a part of the Strategic Miami Area Rapid Transit Plan.

“I have always said that I want to see mini-Dadelands along the transit way in District 9,” said Commissioner Moss. “This is a strategy intended to stimulate increased ridership and justify transit development on that corridor while creating additional housing and job opportunities. I’m encouraging developers who want to develop at high densities to come forward and propose projects in that area.”

In South-Dade, a number of affordable housing and higher density developments on or near the corridor like Caribbean Village and The Quail Roost Transit Village are underway. “As development occurs in the County, a lot of areas are built out,” said Commissioner Moss. “South-Dade is not built out yet. This is a great opportunity for building and development in the Southern part of the County.”

The Comprehensive Development Master Plan (CDMP) calls for mixed use, vertical growth, urban centers along rapid transit corridors and major roadways. This ordinance increases the densities in the applicable urban centers to meet the requirements of the CDMP and establishes the density, intensity, and building height standards applicable to each urban center.