Community Newspapers endorses Tim Meerbott for Cutler Bay Mayor

Tim Meerbott is a lifelong resident and previously served several terms as the Seat 1 Cutler Bay Town Council member. He attended local schools and after college he chose to remain in Cutler Bay as he thought it was the best place to live for him and his family.

Meerbott is the only candidate running for the office of mayor who has actual experience serving on the town council, having been one of the original council members and having worked to establish the town before incorporation. He actively participated in the workshops and charrettes that helped establish the vision of the town and its future. He served on the town charter review committee twice and was the town’s business liaison. He can “hit the ground running” since he is already familiar with Cutler Bay’s staff, budgeting and operation. The other candidates are solid citizens with great attributes, but they would have to essentially start from scratch and learn the job as they go, while they are working as mayor.

Tim Meerbott can provide a sense of continuity as the town moves forward after the retirement of Mayor Peggy Bell and he has expressed a desire to continue to bring improvements to Cutler Bay and to find solutions to traffic and uncontrolled growth. He co-founded the South Dade Coalition and he has the ability and knowhow to bring together other leaders in the area and work with county and state officials. He has 30 years of business experience including working for a major national company.

Having grown up in Cutler Ridge, now part of Cutler Bay, Tim Meerbott has the kind of deep-rooted background and long term commitment that will best serve the town. He has been a coach in youth sports, ranging from baseball and soccer to football and his family has always been active in the community.

Miami’s Community Newspapers is pleased to recommend Tim Meerbott for Mayor of Cutler Bay.