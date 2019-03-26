Community shows support for M-DCPS at the For the Love of Learning Gala

More than 500 leaders of Miami’s social and corporate communities recently gathered to support student achievement by raising funds for new and innovative public education initiatives, and to honor the 2018-19 inductees into the Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) Alumni Hall of Fame.

Chaired by Maria and Alberto M. Carvalho, schools superintendent, and philanthropists Trish and Dan Bell, the gala announced this year’s class of honored alumni: entertainment impresario Emilio Estefan, community philanthropist Ana VeigaMilton, and Alan Fein, chair of the Adrienne Arsht Center Board of Directors.

The gala was organized by the Foundation for New Education Initiatives (FNEI), which was created by the School Board in 2008 as a District direct-support organization charged with seeking philanthropic funding to support students and innovative programs.

For the most up-to-date information, download the Dadeschools mobile app to your iPhone or Android device.