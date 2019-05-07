Cutler Bay High School recognized as a Magnet School of Distinction

Magnet Schools of America (MSA) recently honored the recipients of its 2019 national merit awards.

Lucas J. De La Torre, principal of Cutler Bay Senior High School, represented the school as it was recognized as a Magnet School of Distinction. De La Torre received a merit award plaque during the awards ceremony held at the 37th National Conference on Magnet Schools in Baltimore, MD.

“National merit awards are presented annually and are only given to the most prominent magnet schools in the country,” said Todd Mann, MSA executive director. “These extraordinary schools have been through a rigorous review process and adhere to the five pillars of magnet school excellence. Merit awardees embody the best in public education and should be celebrated as such in their community.”

To receive a national merit award, MSA member schools must submit a detailed application that is scored by a panel of educators. These schools are judged on their demonstrated ability to raise student academic achievement, promote racial and socioeconomic diversity, provide specialized curricula and instruction, and leverage community partnerships to enhance the school’s theme-based program.

Magnet Schools of America (MSA) was founded in 1986 and authorized as a 501(c)3 nonprofit education association in 1994. It sponsors a national awards program, hosts professional development activities, and provides technical assistance through the National Institute for Magnet School Leadership (NIMSL). MSA supports the leaders and teachers of magnet and theme-based schools, while promoting the development of new magnet programs and public schools of choice.