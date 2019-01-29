Cutler Bay High Swim Team recognized by town council

The Town of Cutler Bay recently acknowledged the Cutler Bay Senior High Swim Team for reaching new heights in competitive swimming and putting a positive spotlight on our community. The school’s swim team conducts its practices in the town’s Cutler Ridge Park 25-meter swimming pool.

Cutler Bay Senior High School now has its first state champion as Mary Smutny finished first in the Girls 200-Yard Freestyle and in second place in the Girls 100-Yard Freestyle while competing in the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Class 1A State Championships during November 2018 in Stuart.

]In the same State Championships, graduating senior and captain Hailey Jerew finished in eighth place in the Girls 50-Yard Freestyle, while sophomore Miguel Sierra finished in 11th place in the Boys 100-Yard Butterfly.

For the first time, Cutler Bay Senior High’s Boys and Girls Swim Teams took home runner-up trophies at the 2018 FHSAA Class 1A District 12 Championship in October 2018 and the Girls’ Swim Team won the school’s first Greater Miami Athletic Conference (GMAC) Championship in October 2018.

Under the leadership of Lucas J. De La Torre, principal, along with the dedication and guidance provided by swim team coach Marshall Ruffo, COAST Lead Teacher and UTD Building Steward, Cutler Bay Senior High swimmers have pushed themselves beyond the norm and excelled in their sport.

Cutler Bay Mayor Tim Meerbott, on behalf of the Town Council and citizens, in recognition of the many accomplishments, presented a proclamation to the Cutler Bay Senior High Swim Team.