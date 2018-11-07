Cutler Bay Jewelers celebrates 25 years

For more than two decades, Cutler Bay Jewelers has remained a constant in the community. The business opened on Old Cutler Road in 1993 as a partnership between gemologist David Menhennet and goldsmith/jeweler Arvin Casado. It is still operating on the same site in Old Cutler Towne Center 25 years later. Celebrating the milestone anniversary, current owner Laura Delgado paid homage to the jeweler’s longevity. “We have seen a lot of change and growth in the area, and we have been part of it,” she said.

After spending six years as a manager, Delgado took ownership reins of the business last year when the previous owner retired. She has brought a fresh face to the business, overseeing a complete remodel. Despite the visual changes, Delgado’s favorite aspect is the people. She treasures the connections forged with local families over many years. Some of Cutler Bay Jewelers’ loyal customers have supported the store from the very beginning and now their children and grandchildren are regular clients. Word of mouth has been essential to the jeweler’s success.

“Jewelry is a business of trust,’ said Delgado. “Not only are the customers generational, the jeweler’s core business is caring for family heirlooms.” Cutler Bay Jewelers works with sterling silver, gold and estate pieces of both monetary and sentimental worth, preserving their value for a future inheritance.

With so much responsibility, the standard of craftsmanship at Cutler Bay Jewelers is necessarily high. Staff members are skilled in both traditional torch methods as well as modern techniques like high-precision laser soldering. Among the store’s experts is seasoned goldsmith Pablo Camelo, who trained in New York City and gained experience working in high-end jewelry businesses.

Even with this artisan approach, the store still manages to keep prices competitive, which also keeps customers coming back. The business provides diverse services — from repairing rings, chains and designer watches to setting diamonds to buying gold. The store also holds certification in diamond and insurance appraisal, providing on-the-spot quotes, free of charge.



As time goes on, fashion and workmanship techniques in the jewelry business will continue to change. But just as it has in the last quarter-century, Cutler Bay Jewelers will keep pace with those trends and continue to provide excellent service to the community.

Cutler Bay Jewelers is located at 20443 Old Cutler Road in Cutler Bay. For more information, call 305-254-7144 or visit cutler-bay-jewelers.business.site