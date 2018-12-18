Cutler Bay Senior High School announces Principal’s Honor Roll

Lucas De La Torre, principal of Cutler Bay Senior High School, recently announced the Principal’s Honor Roll for the first grading quarter. A breakfast for the students and their parents celebrated this outstanding achievement, students having all A1A’s for the first grading period.

The following students were recognized by their grade level:

Ninth Grade: David Ferret, Andrew Landsaw;

10th Grade: Nicole Dubon, Kyara Huichapa, Cassidy Jerew, Alena Miller, Jose Solares, Julianne Yulkowski;

11th Grade: Santiago Aday, Eloisa Alvarez, Kristina Alzugaray, Sophia Bonwit, Ashlynn Borrero, Alexandra Castellanos, Michael Fernandez, Leyton Foxworthy, Marina Marquis, Liz Martinez, Holly Mulder, Sabrina Prieto, Madison Richterkessing, Jessie Rivera, Ana Rodriguez, Tatiana Rodriguez, Alexis Tallon-Rendon;

12th Grade: Gabriela Auguste, Madison Brian, Daniela Cisar, Zoe Fundora, Alondra Gomez, Kayla Guerrier, Christian Lopez, Anne Moya, Marcos Rivas, Kevin Rodriguez, and Jan Seevens.