Cutler Bay’s annual chicken wing cook-off returns Apr. 6

The Town of Cutler Bay’s fourth annual Wings Over the Bay — Chicken Wing Cook-Off returns to Cutler Ridge Park on Apr. 6, running from 2 to 6 p.m.

Even bigger than before, the event is going to move from the parking lot to the Michael Von Soccer field, where the very popular Chili Day in Cutler Bay cook-off takes place each year.

Local chefs will be preparing wings in the following three categories: Buffalo, Parmesan Garlic, and Special Grilled. Cash prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place and for People’s Choice for Best Special Grilled wing and for Best Decorated Booth.

Kimberly Thomas, the town’s special events coordinator, is excited about the way the event is growing.

“This year we will also have a chicken wing eating contest, sponsored by Buffalo Wild Wings,” Thomas said.

“In addition to the cook-off and wing eating contest, the event will feature wing tasting, other local vendors, live music by Ricky Valido, food trucks, and a Kid Zone including free face painting, a bounce house and a maze challenge.”

The presenting sponsor for this event is Cricket Wireless and the silver sponsor is TD Bank.

For additional information about the event, cook-off, or wing eating contest, or to register as a vendor or a competing chef, call Kimberly Thomas at 786-573-5502.