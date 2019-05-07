Cutler Ridge Woman’s Club donates Jacaranda tree to town

Members of the Cutler Ridge Woman’s Club celebrated Arbor Day with the donation of a Jacaranda tree to the Town of Cutler Bay. The tree planting ceremony was attended by Mayor Tim Meerbott, Councilmember B.J. Duncan, ladies of the club, town staff, as well as residents and children from Cutler Ridge Elementary school.

(Photo by Jean Tong-Noon)

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business Click Here