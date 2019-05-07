Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Cutler Ridge Woman’s Club donates Jacaranda tree to town

By: Community News |May 7, 2019

Cutler Ridge Woman’s Club donates Jacaranda tree to townMembers of the Cutler Ridge Woman’s Club celebrated Arbor Day with the donation of a Jacaranda tree to the Town of Cutler Bay. The tree planting ceremony was attended by Mayor Tim Meerbott, Councilmember B.J. Duncan, ladies of the club, town staff, as well as residents and children from Cutler Ridge Elementary school.
