DANIELLA LEVINE CAVA SURPASSES $1 MILLION IN HER FIRST 60 DAYS AS CANDIDATE FOR MIAMI-DADE COUNTY MAYOR

Miami-Dade County Commissioner and candidate for Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced today that her campaign has surpassed $1 million in fundraising for her campaign. More than three-fourths of the contributions are below the limit signifying strong grassroots support among Miami-Dade residents. The campaign has also collected more than 1,000 signatures from County voters who are excited to see Levine Cava run for Mayor. This puts her campaign on track to become the first Mayoral candidate in Miami-Dade history to qualify by petition.

Daniella shared, “Accomplishing this goal with significant small number donations from neighbors, working families, and residents who are most affected by the decisions made in County Hall demonstrates loud and clear that the people want a new kind of leadership in Miami-Dade. We are mounting a grassroots movement never before seen in our County’s history. Residents from every corner of Miami-Dade are knocking on doors, collecting petitions, and sharing their enthusiasm for this campaign. When the citizens come together for a common cause, our collective voices cannot be ignored. I am confident that we will continue to make history and create a county government that is responsive to the needs of ALL citizens – we will elect a mayor who cares.”

Commissioner Levine Cava shattered a crucial milestone in her first sixty days as a candidate for County Mayor. Her campaign did this with significant grassroots and small donor support and has set herself apart as the candidate to watch.