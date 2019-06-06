DANIELLE COHEN HIGGINS CLOSES HER FIRST MONTH AS A CANDIDATE FOR MIAMI-DADE COUNTY COMMISSIONER, DISTRICT 8 WITH OVER $100,000 IN FUNDRAISING

Danielle Cohen Higgins, candidate for Miami-Dade County Commissioner District 8, announced today that her campaign will close its first month with a combined total of over $100,000 in fundraising.

Danielle shared, “As a first-time candidate, I am humbled and honored by the support received across this district and our county. The reception and excitement felt in our first month is truly motivating. I am confident that a strong foundation has been laid for a winning campaign that will carry the voices of everyone in District 8. As a proud product of Miami-Dade, where I was born and raised, I understand what makes this county the envy of our state. I also understand the much-needed room for change- from transit to affordability, from sustainability to protecting our environment and more- we have a lot of work to do. I am ready to fight for this change every day as the next County Commissioner for District 8.”

As a first time candidate, Danielle Cohen Higgins achieved an important milestone having raised more than $100,000 for a County Commission seat in her first month. Cohen Higgins brought in $62,800 for her campaign and $37,500 for her PC, Fight For Our Future.