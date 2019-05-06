Danielle Cohen Higgins Launches Campaign for County Commission District 8

Community leader and attorney Danielle Cohen Higgins launched her campaign for Miami-Dade County Commission District 8. Following incumbent Commissioner Levine Cava’s announcement to run for County Mayor, Cohen Higgins has filed to run for the seat in anticipation of what will likely be a special election in 2020.

In filing her paperwork today, Danielle Cohen Higgins shared, “South Dade is a special place to live and raise a family, but we must continue to address the challenges we face. Commissioner Levine Cava has been a forceful voice for South Dade and I want to ensure the progress achieved is not lost. We have mounting issues like the skyrocketing cost of living, a true affordability crisis, and traffic that has become a dangerous nightmare and I am ready to confront these challenges head on.”

A true product of her community, Danielle is excited and humbled to take her community service to Miami-Dade to elected office and serve the residents of District 8 on the county commission.

Cohen Higgins added, “We need leadership that will continue the fight to get South Dade its fair share and ensure our community’s voice is well represented on the County Commission. I am prepared to fight for us and advocate for positive changes that will lift up our entire community for generations to come.”

Learn more about Danielle Cohen Higgins by visiting: www.DanielleCohenHiggins.com.