East Ridge residents enjoy concert by pianist Shelly Berg

Residents and guests of East Ridge at Cutler Bay recently were treated to a performance by Shelly Berg, dean of the University of Miami’s Frost School of Music. A full house enjoyed the delightful evening of jazz performed by the internationally recognized pianist who is widely acclaimed for his energetic and innovative approaches. The concert was an opportunity to spread the word about East Ridge as it expands the cultural arts opportunities offered to residents through community partnerships. For more information or a personal tour, call 305-256-3564 or visit www.EastRidgeAtCutlerBay.com.

