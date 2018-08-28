East Ridge residents to find comic relief in scenes from Shakespeare

The Shakespeare Troupe of South Florida recently presented a reading of a selection of scenes from Shakespeare’s greatest comedies at East Ridge at Cutler Bay Senior Living Community, 19301 SW 87 Ave.

Residents participated in a training workshop on Aug. 24 and were invited to give their voice and talent to some well-known speeches and scenes from Shakespeare’s greatest comedies, explained Peter W. Galman, veteran Shakespeare actor and the troupes’ founder.

One week later, on Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m., they’ll perform with the Shakespeare Troupe in front of a live audience of their neighbors.

Professional actors in the Shakespeare Troupe will appear along with interested residents of East Ridge and the greater Cutler Bay area to play famous characters and memorable scenes from A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Merry Wives of Windsor, Much Ado About Nothing, Twelfth Night and As You Like It.

Although the troupe has appeared at Devonshire at PGA Gardens, John Knox Village and other retirement communities, it will be the first time that resident members will be showcased to their own community.

“My mission is to train a group of actors that are committed to reading and playing Shakespeare, to get on their feet and be confident with complex text,” Galman said.

In Galman’s workshops, the rules of poetry and elocution are taught, and the language found in Shakespeare’s work is examined so that the reader gets an idea of which words are to be stressed, which are to be colored with imagery, and which are clues to action onstage.

“One award-winning Florida actor called what I give in workshop a roadmap to the playing of Shakespeare,” he said. “There are many cues and clues that the Bard has left in his works that enlighten we followers to the master’s hand, much like a composer scores his music.”

Residents from East Ridge and the Cutler Bay area were invited to the workshop to give their voice and talent to some well-known speeches and scenes. Roles will be assigned for the readers to then rehearse and perform on the following Friday.

“I hope to develop little Shakespeare societies among residents,” Galman declared. “The first reading will be a joint effort with troupers and residents sharing the stage, but if all goes well, I can return and direct an all-resident company that gives regular readings.”

The Shakespeare Troupe of South Florida has been bringing the Bard’s words to venues all over South Florida since its lauch in April 2016. Currently, the Troupe is operating under non-profit status and has received a Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs community grant.

Readings are being held at the theatrical venues of GableStage and Area Stage in Coral Gables, and at adult behavioral health centers in Miami-Dade: Camillus House, Miami Rescue Mission, Better Way of Miami, and New Hope CORPS.

“The grant helps us to serve the under-served while providing some remuneration for actors doing what they love,” Galman said.

Another mission of Galman’s is to take Shakespeare to South Florida schools. At the Cushman School in Miami in March 2017, 40 eighth grade students participated in a weeklong workshop culminating in a performance with scrolls, costumes, music, singing and dancing for a full audience.

Funding is made possible by sponsorship from the East Ridge Activities Department. Donations are welcome at the event or online by contacting the Shakespeare Troupe of South Florida. Interested persons should contact Galman at Peter.galman@gmail.com or by messenger on Shakespeare Troupe of South Florida’s Facebook page.