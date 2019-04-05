A performance that includes dance, photography, and music—Everglades Imprint will transform the SMDCAC Lab Theater into a world that reflects the artists’ discovery of this unique, wild ecosystem that borders our city. Performances are on Saturday, April 13th at 7pm and Sunday, April 14th at 2pm .

Inspired by Dale Andree’s Artist In Residence at Everglades National Park, travel with NWD Project’s performers on a journey inspired by the land and informed by the dancer’s experience in the sawgrass, through a landscape created by their movements. The performance will include narration by award-winning South Florida actor, Barbara Sloan and Seminole Nation citizen Samuel Tommie, with sound installation by Gustavo Matamoros, overlaid with Samuel Tommie’s flute and Ray Robinson’s percussion. Photographs by Miana Jun will present the multi-layered magic of the Everglades. This “love letter to the glades” is not to be missed!

Tickets are $25 for the general population and $15 for students and seniors. Purchase tickets in person at the Box office, online at SMDCAC.org or by calling 786-573-5300.