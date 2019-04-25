Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

FRIDAY: Following South Florida Health Care Tour, Mucarsel-Powell to Discuss New Legislation to Ensure Access to Affordable Care

U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell

Tomorrow, April 26, U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (FL-26), chair of the Hispanic Caucus’ Women’s Task Force and member of the Judiciary Committee, will host a press conference call following her series of meetings with health care stakeholders to discuss further expanding access to quality care, addressing the skyrocketing costs of prescription drugs, protect people with pre-existing conditions, and strengthen the Affordable Care Act against continued Republican attacks on affordable care.

Friday, April 26

 

12:00 pm

Mucarsel-Powell to discuss health care legislation on conference call

Miami, FL

