FTC Back to School Community Expo

Florida Technical College Back to to School Community Expo
Saturday, August 4th
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Florida Technical College
20505 South Dixie Highway
Cutler Bay, Fl. 33189
(305) 842-3368
Kids in Cutler Bay will be able to get free school supplies, vitals and fingerprinting while enjoying live music from Power 96. Parents will also have the opportunity to tour the campus. All services and school supplies are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Parking is free.
